Home Cities Delhi

Walkability plan around Mandi House, integration of 3 metro stations cleared 

The decisions taken will go a long way in curtailing traffic jams, improving traffic flow, facilitating pedestrianization and cycling and improving overall mobility.

Published: 21st March 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Unified Traffic & Transportation Infrastructure Planning & Engineering Centre (UTTIPEC) on Monday approved several critical infrastructural projects, including a walkability plan around the Mandi House area, Multi-modal Integration plans of three metro stations and augmentation of a 9-kilometre stretch connecting Haryana to Delhi.

The decisions were taken in the 67th meeting of the UTTIPEC held on the day which Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena chaired.  According to a statement issued by the body, the decisions taken today will go a long way in curtailing traffic jams, improving traffic flow, facilitating pedestrianization and cycling, and improving overall mobility.

 “Widening and upgradation of Mandi Road from Chhatarpur Metro Station on MG Road to Goalpahari on Faridabad - Gurgaon Road on Haryana Border. Spread over 9.05 Km, this existing road which has an RoW of 8 to 12 meters, will after today’s decision, have an expanded RoW of 30 meters. To be funded by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), GoI and executed by the PWD, GNCTD, this project was first approved by the UTTIPEC in its 43rd meeting in May 2013,” the statement read.

“The L-t Governor was informed that due to various reasons, that included complications around alignments and land acquisition, the earlier envisaged project had not taken off till now. Shri Saxena took grave objection to this delay and expressed surprise over the fact that a project is as critical as this for the city, as indeed the NCR’s mobility plan was kept in abeyance for so long.

He issued directions to the PWD to prepare a concrete timeline for the execution of the project and issued strict instructions to ensure that the timelines projected by the PWD are met. Shri Saxena underlined that this project had the potential of solving long pending mobility and traffic woes of the capital, especially in the South Delhi area beyond Outer Ring Road,” it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mandi House area
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp