Walkability plan around Mandi House, integration of 3 metro stations cleared 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Unified Traffic & Transportation Infrastructure Planning & Engineering Centre (UTTIPEC) on Monday approved several critical infrastructural projects, including a walkability plan around the Mandi House area, Multi-modal Integration plans of three metro stations and augmentation of a 9-kilometre stretch connecting Haryana to Delhi.

The decisions were taken in the 67th meeting of the UTTIPEC held on the day which Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena chaired. According to a statement issued by the body, the decisions taken today will go a long way in curtailing traffic jams, improving traffic flow, facilitating pedestrianization and cycling, and improving overall mobility.

“Widening and upgradation of Mandi Road from Chhatarpur Metro Station on MG Road to Goalpahari on Faridabad - Gurgaon Road on Haryana Border. Spread over 9.05 Km, this existing road which has an RoW of 8 to 12 meters, will after today’s decision, have an expanded RoW of 30 meters. To be funded by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), GoI and executed by the PWD, GNCTD, this project was first approved by the UTTIPEC in its 43rd meeting in May 2013,” the statement read.

“The L-t Governor was informed that due to various reasons, that included complications around alignments and land acquisition, the earlier envisaged project had not taken off till now. Shri Saxena took grave objection to this delay and expressed surprise over the fact that a project is as critical as this for the city, as indeed the NCR’s mobility plan was kept in abeyance for so long.

He issued directions to the PWD to prepare a concrete timeline for the execution of the project and issued strict instructions to ensure that the timelines projected by the PWD are met. Shri Saxena underlined that this project had the potential of solving long pending mobility and traffic woes of the capital, especially in the South Delhi area beyond Outer Ring Road,” it added.

