Delhi police arrest maid, driver held for robbing cash, jewellery from employer

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A housemaid, a driver and an ex-employee were arrested by the Delhi Police for committing a dramatic robbery at their owner’s house in the national capital and fleeing with more than Rs 9 lakh cash along with entire jewellery.

The accused were identified as 46-year-old Gulab (driver), Pooja alias Hari Bai (housemaid) and one ex-employee named Wasim. DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena, while addressing a press conference, said a PCR call regarding a house robbery at Vivek Vihar was received on March 18 after which the police rushed to the spot where, a minor girl, the daughter of house owner Ajay Jain along with maid were present at home.

“Victim girl stated that she along with her maid were present at home at about 12:15 pm, a person who posed himself as a gas meter reading person wearing a mask on his face entered the house. The intruder threatened her, tied her with a leather belt and necktie, after slapping the housemaid, and he put her on the bed and locked her in the room,” the DCP said. Thereafter, the intruder slapped and tied the maid as well and robbed cash Rs 9,10,400 and diamond, gold and silver jewellery items which were concealed in an Almirah on the 2nd floor and fled away.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under relevant sections of law and began probing the matter after constituting a team. “CCTV footage of more than 50 cameras was checked to establish the identification of the accused person and ascertain his route of escape. Apart from this sustained interrogation of all employees including maid, driver, and guard was conducted by adopting psychological techniques and confronting them with technical evidence such as CCTV Footage and CDR,” the DCP said.

He said the police also adopted a traditional way of interrogation. “The unusual behaviour of driver Gulab coming late for pickup to the school of another child was observed and he was confronted. At last, Gulab broke down and disclosed the whole conspiracy hatched by him along with housemaid Pooja and one Wasim,” the official said.

On interrogation, the accused Gulab Singh disclosed that he was working as a driver for the complainant’s family since 2020 and he was in need of money as he was in debt due to the marriage of his daughter. House Maid Pooja was also in need of money and the other one Wasim who worked with him previously was also in need of money as he was disturbed due to illness of his wife. According to the official, all three hatched conspiracy to rob the complainant’s house and they knew about the movement and presence of the family persons.

“They were planning the act for the past 2 months and the maid arranged everything for the quick commission of the crime, arranging belt, tie and socks to tie the minor victim,” the official said.

NEW DELHI: A housemaid, a driver and an ex-employee were arrested by the Delhi Police for committing a dramatic robbery at their owner’s house in the national capital and fleeing with more than Rs 9 lakh cash along with entire jewellery. The accused were identified as 46-year-old Gulab (driver), Pooja alias Hari Bai (housemaid) and one ex-employee named Wasim. DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena, while addressing a press conference, said a PCR call regarding a house robbery at Vivek Vihar was received on March 18 after which the police rushed to the spot where, a minor girl, the daughter of house owner Ajay Jain along with maid were present at home. “Victim girl stated that she along with her maid were present at home at about 12:15 pm, a person who posed himself as a gas meter reading person wearing a mask on his face entered the house. The intruder threatened her, tied her with a leather belt and necktie, after slapping the housemaid, and he put her on the bed and locked her in the room,” the DCP said. Thereafter, the intruder slapped and tied the maid as well and robbed cash Rs 9,10,400 and diamond, gold and silver jewellery items which were concealed in an Almirah on the 2nd floor and fled away.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Accordingly, the police registered a case under relevant sections of law and began probing the matter after constituting a team. “CCTV footage of more than 50 cameras was checked to establish the identification of the accused person and ascertain his route of escape. Apart from this sustained interrogation of all employees including maid, driver, and guard was conducted by adopting psychological techniques and confronting them with technical evidence such as CCTV Footage and CDR,” the DCP said. He said the police also adopted a traditional way of interrogation. “The unusual behaviour of driver Gulab coming late for pickup to the school of another child was observed and he was confronted. At last, Gulab broke down and disclosed the whole conspiracy hatched by him along with housemaid Pooja and one Wasim,” the official said. On interrogation, the accused Gulab Singh disclosed that he was working as a driver for the complainant’s family since 2020 and he was in need of money as he was in debt due to the marriage of his daughter. House Maid Pooja was also in need of money and the other one Wasim who worked with him previously was also in need of money as he was disturbed due to illness of his wife. According to the official, all three hatched conspiracy to rob the complainant’s house and they knew about the movement and presence of the family persons. “They were planning the act for the past 2 months and the maid arranged everything for the quick commission of the crime, arranging belt, tie and socks to tie the minor victim,” the official said.