Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Assembly suspends BJP MLA Vijender Gupta for 1 year for ‘obstructing work’

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha proposed the resolution stating that Gupta had been incessantly disrupting the work of the House and he should be suspended from this Budget session.

Published: 22nd March 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta

Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta (File Photo | PTI)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  BJP legislator Vijender Gupta has been suspended for a year from the Delhi Assembly, till the next Budget session, after the House passed a resolution against him for ‘obstructing the work of the Assembly’ by voice vote on Tuesday. 

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha proposed the resolution stating that Gupta had been incessantly disrupting the work of the House and he should be suspended from this Budget session. Earlier, Vijender Gupta had sent a notice for breach of privilege over the alleged leaking of the Budget by the AAP’s leaders and requested referring the matter to the privileges committee for further investigation. 

In this regard, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said, “According to the rules, such a notice should be given three hours before. You are also saying that it should be taken up for discussion. It seems the aim is to create a ruckus and waste the time of the House.” 

Speaking on his suspension, Gupta said that his notice was in accordance with the rules of the Assembly. “As per the rulebook, the notice fulfilled all three conditions – the question is restricted to a definite matter of recent occurrence, the subject matter of the notice shows prime facie a question of breach of privilege and contempt and matter requires the intervention of House. Instead of taking action, I was marshalled out,” he said. 

“Finance minister Kailash Gahlot leaked the Budget 2023 through his social media account before it was presented in the House, which was also shared by the AAP leader Gopal Rai. This is completely against the spirit of the House,” he added.   Leader of the Opposition Ramveer Singh Bidhuri also alleged that Speaker Ram Niwas Goel was biased against them. “We will raise this matter in front of the Lok Sabha 
Speaker Om Birla and President of India, Draupadi Murmu,” he said.

Vijender Gupta had given breach of privilege notice

Vijender Gupta had sent a notice for breach of privilege over the alleged leaking of the Budget by the AAP’s leaders and requested referring the matter to the privileges committee for further investigation. AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha proposed the resolution stating that Gupta had been incessantly disrupting the work of the House and he should be suspended from this Budget session. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijender Gupta Sanjeev Jha
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp