Delhi Assembly suspends BJP MLA Vijender Gupta for 1 year for ‘obstructing work’

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP legislator Vijender Gupta has been suspended for a year from the Delhi Assembly, till the next Budget session, after the House passed a resolution against him for ‘obstructing the work of the Assembly’ by voice vote on Tuesday.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha proposed the resolution stating that Gupta had been incessantly disrupting the work of the House and he should be suspended from this Budget session. Earlier, Vijender Gupta had sent a notice for breach of privilege over the alleged leaking of the Budget by the AAP’s leaders and requested referring the matter to the privileges committee for further investigation.

In this regard, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said, “According to the rules, such a notice should be given three hours before. You are also saying that it should be taken up for discussion. It seems the aim is to create a ruckus and waste the time of the House.”

Speaking on his suspension, Gupta said that his notice was in accordance with the rules of the Assembly. “As per the rulebook, the notice fulfilled all three conditions – the question is restricted to a definite matter of recent occurrence, the subject matter of the notice shows prime facie a question of breach of privilege and contempt and matter requires the intervention of House. Instead of taking action, I was marshalled out,” he said.

“Finance minister Kailash Gahlot leaked the Budget 2023 through his social media account before it was presented in the House, which was also shared by the AAP leader Gopal Rai. This is completely against the spirit of the House,” he added. Leader of the Opposition Ramveer Singh Bidhuri also alleged that Speaker Ram Niwas Goel was biased against them. “We will raise this matter in front of the Lok Sabha

Speaker Om Birla and President of India, Draupadi Murmu,” he said.

Vijender Gupta had given breach of privilege notice

Vijender Gupta had sent a notice for breach of privilege over the alleged leaking of the Budget by the AAP’s leaders and requested referring the matter to the privileges committee for further investigation. AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha proposed the resolution stating that Gupta had been incessantly disrupting the work of the House and he should be suspended from this Budget session.

NEW DELHI: BJP legislator Vijender Gupta has been suspended for a year from the Delhi Assembly, till the next Budget session, after the House passed a resolution against him for ‘obstructing the work of the Assembly’ by voice vote on Tuesday. AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha proposed the resolution stating that Gupta had been incessantly disrupting the work of the House and he should be suspended from this Budget session. Earlier, Vijender Gupta had sent a notice for breach of privilege over the alleged leaking of the Budget by the AAP’s leaders and requested referring the matter to the privileges committee for further investigation. In this regard, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said, “According to the rules, such a notice should be given three hours before. You are also saying that it should be taken up for discussion. It seems the aim is to create a ruckus and waste the time of the House.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking on his suspension, Gupta said that his notice was in accordance with the rules of the Assembly. “As per the rulebook, the notice fulfilled all three conditions – the question is restricted to a definite matter of recent occurrence, the subject matter of the notice shows prime facie a question of breach of privilege and contempt and matter requires the intervention of House. Instead of taking action, I was marshalled out,” he said. “Finance minister Kailash Gahlot leaked the Budget 2023 through his social media account before it was presented in the House, which was also shared by the AAP leader Gopal Rai. This is completely against the spirit of the House,” he added. Leader of the Opposition Ramveer Singh Bidhuri also alleged that Speaker Ram Niwas Goel was biased against them. “We will raise this matter in front of the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and President of India, Draupadi Murmu,” he said. Vijender Gupta had given breach of privilege notice Vijender Gupta had sent a notice for breach of privilege over the alleged leaking of the Budget by the AAP’s leaders and requested referring the matter to the privileges committee for further investigation. AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha proposed the resolution stating that Gupta had been incessantly disrupting the work of the House and he should be suspended from this Budget session.