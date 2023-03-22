Home Cities Delhi

Five students hurt in violent fight outside exam hall in Delhi’s Kawal Nagar, six arrested

The police registered an FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and began probing the incident.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five students of a school in northeast Delhi’s Kawal Nagar area sustained stab injuries during a violent quarrel that ensued between two groups of students from different schools. According to police, they have so far apprehended six boys in connection with the case. 

Sharing details of the incident, a senior Delhi Police official said a PCR call regarding a quarrel between school students at Dayal Pur Govt School Nehru Vihar was received around 3 pm on March 20 after which the police staff rushed to the spot.

“We also received a call from GTB hospital which stated that some students have been admitted with stab injuries,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said, adding the injured students had stab wounds in their chests, abdomens and limbs.

During the enquiry, the police found that the injured students appeared for an examination on Monday and when they came out of the examination hall, they were attacked by a group of students from a different school. The police registered an FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and began probing the incident.

“The injured students said they did not identify all the attackers after which we scanned several CCTV footage and identified the suspected boys,” the DCP said.

