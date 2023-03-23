Home Cities Delhi

Bihar Utsav 2023: Blending craft, culture, community

This 15-day festival organised in the heart of the city aims to promote the traditions and heritage of Bihar.

Images from Bihar Utsav 2023 featuring (1) Asha Jha showcasing her work in Madhubani; (2) an artisan in her stall; (3) Kapil Dev (in front) at his Bawan Buti stall; (4) visitors browsing through goods

By Bryan Anthony Thomas
The Dilli Haat at INA was bustling with energy as people congregated to celebrate the 112th Bihar Diwas—the Bihar Foundation Day, which marks the creation of the state in 1912—as the Department of Industries, Government of Bihar, organised the Bihar Utsav. This 15-day cultural extravaganza—it is ongoing till March 31—aims to showcase the handicrafts, handlooms, and artisanal goods of the state by beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana and PMEGP Yojana.

In addition, food stalls have been set up to serve an array of specialties from Bihar, including Litti Chokha and Makhana. The marketplace serves as a visual treat for visitors thanks to the gamut of cultural programmes offered.

Where creativity shines

This Utsav has more than 120 stalls that display the best of Bihar’s heritage and crafts—from folk-art paintings in Madhubani, Mithila, Manjusha, Patna’s Tikuli art, and clothing be it in Bhagalpuri silk, Bihar Khadi, Nepura silk, etc., to jewellery made from terracotta, sikki, and jute, among other such items. Apart from giving beneficiaries of Bihar’s schemes an opportunity to flaunt their skills, this event helps them exhibit, market, and sell their creations.

Syed Azmat Abbas Rizvi, consultant, Bihar State Khadi & Village Industries Board and Bihar Utsav stall coordinator, expressed his pride in being able to give a platform for artisans from Bihar to display their work. “For over a century, we have been supporting the people of Darbhanga, Madhubani, and Bhagalpur by providing the artisans with a marketplace to showcase their work. We have, for the first time [at Bihar Utsav], introduced Khadi—a traditional Indian hand-spun fabric.”

Artistry at its best

Among the many art forms of Bihar, Madhubani paintings stand out. Darbhanga-based Asha Jha, a 2014 national award winner for the art, shared, “I have been making Madhubani art for 20 years now, which also includes Mithila themes with elements such as pans, fish, Lord Rama, and Sita. I am grateful to the Bihar government for providing us a stage where we can promote our art.”

We also met Kapil Dev Prasad (70), who has been crafting Bawan Buti saris—designed using 52 motifs—from when he was 15. “I am proud to be a part of this event where I can showcase my craft and sell my products. I feel fortunate that the government has acknowledged the value of my art, and is taking steps to promote it,” said Prasad, who has been recognised by the state government.

Tikuli—a dying art form—is a hand-painting style that combines traditions of Madhubani, Patna Kalam, and a Japanese technique of enamel painting on timber. Ashok Kumar, an artist specialising in Tikuli, shared the significance of the art form. “This unique art has been passed down for generations in my family, and I am proud to continue the legacy. Tikuli art originated from Patna, Bihar, over 800 years ago during the Mauryan period, and it has evolved into a beautiful and intricate art form,” he said, adding that he finds joy in seeing vibrant colours and delicate patterns come to life on canvas.

This Utsav is a testament to the cultural heritage and entrepreneurial spirit of the people of Bihar. Not only does it give the citizens an essence of the state’s art, culture, and cuisine, but also provides visitors with a glimpse of the region.

CHECK IT OUT

WHAT:  Bihar Utsav 2023
WHEN:  Till March 31, 11:00am to 8:00pm
WHERE:  Dilli Haat INA, Kidwai Nagar West

