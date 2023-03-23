Delhi budget: Growth formula for five key priority sectors

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

Finance minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday presented a Rs 78,800 crore budget in the Delhi assembly for the financial year 2023-24 with the announcement of nine schemes as part of the G-20 preparations. The budget focuses on the following five sectors.

HEALTH

The key highlights for the health sector in the Delhi government’s budget 2023-24 were that the government plans to provide 100 more mahila mohalla clinics, 450 free diagnostic tests and twice the bed capacity at the hospitals. The government has proposed an outlay of Rs 9,742 crores to achieve the same.

Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the government plans to open 100 more mahila mohalla Clinics based on the experience of four such clinics opened in the last one year.

“Our survey revealed that 51% of women do not go to the doctor despite having symptoms. We created 4 special clinics for women so that they feel comfortable in seeking medical aid. In the first four months, more than 42,000 patients visited the mahila mohalla clinics,” he said.

He also said that the government proposed to increase the number of free diagnostic tests from existing 250 to 450 which will be available at polyclinics and hospitals. Gahlot also announced that the total bed capacity in city hospitals will be increased to 30,000 in coming years.

The government is working on a fast track mode to build 9 new government hospitals in areas such as Jwalapuri, Madipur, Shalimar Bagh, Hastsal, among others.

Healthy ways

100 more Mahila Mohalla Clinics

Plan to set-up Mohalla Clinics at Metro stations

Free Diagnostic Tests to be increased to 450 from existing 250

Construction of 9 hospitals underway—4 of them to come-up by next year

Bed capacity at hospitals to increase from 14,000 to 30,000

EDUCATION

The education sector received the highest allocation of Rs 16,575 crore in the annual budget 2023-24. The education sector witnessed a slight growth from the 2022-23 Delhi budget, where the sector received the highest allocation of Rs 16,278 crore.

Gahlot appreciated Manish Sisodia’s work as the education minister and said, “No one could have ever imagined that a prestigious international newspaper like the New York Times would profile the successes of Delhi Government schools on its front page, along with the photo of India‘s finest education minister.”

Gahlot said that all regular, guest and contractual teachers, principals, and vice principals will be given tablets and as many as 350 schools will be given 20 computers in a phased manner so that new concepts can be taught through these devices.

Talking about the Dr. Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence which started with 20 schools in 2021, he said, “We will now increase it to 37 in the coming year. Our target is that every child of Delhi who has a specialized talent should be able to get admission in a SoSE nearest to their home.” The government has also commenced 12 Schools of Applied Learning to build a better future for the children.

New School Of Thought

Rs 16,575 Crore for the education sector. The government will provide new tablets to all teachers, principals, vice-principals

In a first, schools will cooperate with companies to acquire professional skills for students through ‘Schools of Applied Learning’

Number of Dr. Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence will go up to 37 in the coming year.

INFRA/ TRANSPORT

As part of the infrastructural development, Kailash Gahlot announced that the government is all set to establish three double-decker highways in the city, aimed at saving time and money of the commuters.

The government said that the three double-decker flyovers in Delhi will be designed in a way that it will save `121 crores of the taxpayers’ money. Vehicles will run on the lower deck, while the metro rail will run on the upper deck.

Gahlot added, “The government has announced electric scooter sharing service in Dwarka under which 1,500 e-scooters will be deployed at 250 high footfall locations such as metro stations, bus depots, markets for last-mile connectivity.”

The government will soon roll out the App Based Premium Bus Aggregator Scheme, which will allow private bus operators to offer app-based premium AC buses.

The AAP government will develop three world-class ISBT in Delhi in the lines of airport, which includes redevelopment of Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar ISBT.

He said that the ‘world-class’ bus terminuses will be called ‘busport’ as they will have the same facilities as any airport. The third one will come up in Dwarka.

For a smooth ride

3 Busports with commercial activities to be developed alongwith redevelopment of Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar ISBT

One bus depot to be managed completely by women staff.

1,500 e-scooters and 100 Mohalla buses for last-mile connectivity

App Based Premium Bus Aggregator Scheme soon

POWER/WATER

The government on Wednesday allocated a total amount of Rs 6,342 crore for the water sector in the Budget for 2023-24 financial year while the power sector got an outlay of Rs 3348 crores. Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said Delhi Jal Board is working in mission mode on two important aspects for the people of Delhi -- first is the Clean Yamuna project and second is 24x7 supply of clean water.

“The government is continuously working in mission mode on the plan of providing water pipeline and water connection to every house and ensuring 24 hours water availability,” he said.

He that to provide clean drinking water even to the poorest section of the society, the government is going to set up 1,000 RO plants in JJ clusters, unauthorized colonies and water deficit areas in this financial year.

He said the DJB has ensured that a network of water pipelines has been laid in 1671 unauthorized colonies, which is almost 93% of the unauthorized colonies of the national capital.

He also mentioned that the water pipelines have been increased in several unauthorised colonies and the figure now stands on 985 pipelines in 2015 to 1671 in 2023.

Focus on Power

25% of power demand to be met by solar energy by 2025

7695 MW peak demand met with 0 load shedding

900 EV charging points to be added

Water

25% increase in water availability envisioned by 2025

1,000 RO plants to be set up in JJ clusters

20 big lakes revival to be completed this year

ENVIRONMENT

The number of days with ‘severe’ air quality has come down drastically over the past few years--from 26 days in 2016 to 6 days in 2022, said finance minister Kailash Gahlot, adding that the city’s air pollution reduced by 30 per cent compared to 2014.

“During this period, the number of days with good to moderate air quality has also increased to 163 as compared to 109. This shows that due to the efforts of the government, the number of good days has started to increase,” he said.

On talking about the forest cover boosting initiatives, Gahlot said, “Delhi has per capita forest cover of 11.6 square meters which is more than any other mega city in the country. Compared to Delhi, Hyderabad has per capita forest cover of 10.6, Bengaluru 10.4, Mumbai 6.0 and Chennai 2.6.”

Last year, the government prepared a 15 point winter action plan. A green war room was created to coordinate the actions of 27 agencies in leading the fight against pollution by identifying dust, garbage burning and other pollution hotspot areas.

The government also deployed 84 mechanised road sweeping machines, 609 sprinklers and 639 anti-smog guns during the winter months to control air pollution.

Going Green

To take the real time source apportionment project to the next level by setting up 11 mobile vans (one in each district) to go across Delhi . Government will intensify its mega tree plantation drive next year by planting 52 lakh trees

Taking a major step towards reducing road dust, the government has decided to keep all the 1,400km long

PWD roads clean

