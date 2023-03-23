Delhi budget: Thrust on infrastructure to make capital city clean, modern

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday presented Rs 78,800-crore Budget for the financial year 2023-24. The theme of the Budget is to transform Delhi into a “Clean, beautiful and modern city.”“We are launching the effort in a very significant year when Delhi is hosting the country’s first G20 summit,” said Gahlot.

The city government has proposed nine schemes, which include upgrading and beautifying the 1,400 km of the PWD road network, construction of 26 flyovers and three unique double-decker flyovers, a six-point action plan for clean Yamuna and clearing of all three landfill sites. This year’s budget of Rs 78,800 crore is almost two-and-a-half times the total expenditure of the national capital in 2014-15 and 8.69% higher than the revised estimates for 2022-23.

The Budget estimate for 2023-24 includes Rs 56,983 crore under revenue expenditure and an outlay of Rs 21,817 crore under capital expenditure.The Budget includes Rs 35,100 crore for the establishment and other committed expenditures and Rs 43,700 crore is for schemes and projects, informed Gahlot to the House.In a positive sign, the city’s economic condition is again picking pace after slowing down during the pandemic.

“I would like to clarify that the real growth rate of Delhi’s GSDP is likely to be 9.18%. At the National level, this growth rate is estimated at 7%. This means that we are attaining the level of pre-pandemic economic activities,” said Gahlot.

In his maiden Budget presentation, Gahlot also accused the Centre of discriminating against the people of Delhi in allocating the share from the Central pool of taxes and duties. “Delhi contributes over Rs 1.75 lakh crore in Income Tax to the Central government every year and Delhi’s legitimate share in the Central pool of taxes is approximately Rs 6,400 crore,” said Gahlot.

However, for the next financial year, the Centre allocated only Rs 325 crore as Delhi’s share, said Gahlot. As per the state’s Economic Survey, there is a fiscal deficit of Rs 7,021.41 crore during 2021-22 as compared to a fiscal deficit of Rs 6,707.79 crore in 2020-21, which is 0.78% of GSDP as compared to 0.88% during 2020-21.The Budget session is extended by a day.

Air cleaner than 8 years ago?

The concentration of both PM-10 and PM-2.5 have reduced by more than 30% in the last 8 years. From this, it is clear that compared to 2014, the pollution in Delhi‘s air has reduced by 30%.

Free schemes to continue

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Budget has something for everyone and free schemes like bus ride for women, power subsidy and pilgrimage for senior citizens will continue in the next financial year as well.

Big numbers

The Budget Estimate of Rs 78,800 crore. This is almost two-and-a-half times the expenditure of J30,940 cr in the year 2014-15, and 8.69% higher than the revised estimates for 2022-23.

100 Mohalla clinics will be set up. The number of free diagnostic tests in Mohalla clinics will increase from 256 to 450 in the next financial year.

Rs 19,466 cr will be spent in the next 10 years on ‘Clean, Beautiful, Modern Delhi’ project; 1,400 Km of PWD roads will be rejuvenated and beautified; 29 flyover/underpass/double-decker flyover will be constructed.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be given Rs 8,241 cr in the financial year 2023-24, up from Rs 4,374 crore allocated during 2022-23. In addition, it gets Rs 850 crore loan.

