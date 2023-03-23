Home Cities Delhi

Delhi metro increases operational speed to 100 kmph

The speed of trains on this line will further be increased to 120 kmph in a graded manner subsequently.

Published: 23rd March 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Calling it one of the most challenging technological advancements in the history of Metro train Operations in the country, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday increased the operational speed of the Airport Express link.

The operational speed of the Metro trains on the Airport Express Line (AEL) has now been increased from 90 kmph to 100 kmph after receiving mandatory approval from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). The speed of trains on this line will further be increased to 120 kmph in a graded manner subsequently.

The total travel time between New Delhi Airport Line to Dwarka Sec-21 Metro stations after the current increase in the operational speed of metro trains on the AEL will be around 21 minutes. Further, the travel time on the AEL will be reduced to 19 minutes only, after the maximum speed limit of 120 kmph is implemented in future.

The 23-km-long Airport Express Line is the fastest Metro connection in India providing seamless connectivity from the New Delhi Railway Station to Dwarka Sector 21 through IGI Airport T-3 and Aerocity. The average daily passenger on the Airport Express Line is around 6,5000.

“Increasing the operational speed of the Airport Express Link to 100 kmph was a major engineering challenge for Delhi Metro’s engineers. A detailed mechanism for the replacement of certain rail components, maintenance, and repair of civil structures, and re-profiling of certain Rolling stock components were put in place and the target was achieved only within six months, much ahead of the expected deadlines,” said a senior DMRC official.

The major activity included the replacement of more than 2.6 lakh existing tension clamps located on the rails across the entire AEL network with high-frequency tension clamps to make them more compatible with the revised speed strength.

“More than 100 technical staff were deployed each night for the replacement of these clamps to ensure timely completion. After the completion of tension clamp replacement work, each fastening was checked thoroughly. The entire work on the UP and DOWN lines (46 km total) of the AEL was completed within just six months,” an official further added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi metro DMRC Airport Express Line
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp