Ready to feast on the Navratri menus?

From traditional, authentic favourites to healthy options, take a look at a few of the offerings in restaurants across the region.

Published: 23rd March 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 08:17 AM

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

The festivities of the nine-day-long Navratri commenced on Wednesday, which means it is ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ time. What’s the good news, you ask!? Delhi-NCR restaurants have curated well-crafted Navratri menus that feature flavoursome dishes, all of which capture the soul of this festival. From traditional, authentic favourites to healthy options, take a look at a few of the offerings in restaurants across the region.

Savour the flavours
Khidmat brings forth the essence of Delhi’s spirit with a special Navratri menu. Indulge in this fulfilling thali that includes traditional favourites such as Vrat special Paneer Tikka, Kuttu ki Roti, Sitafal ki subzi, etc.

WHERE:  Khidmat in Punjabi Bagh and Kalkaji, Delhi, and Noida
WHEN:  Till March 31 PRICE:  I1,100+taxes for two
FOR RESERVATIONS:  88008 04857 or 98188 61326

Lift your spirits through food
The specially-crafted Navratri thali from The Westin Gurgaon is a feast of flavours. One can choose from an array of dishes such as Kuttu ki Poori, Sabudana Vada, Vrat wale Paneer, Aloo ki Subji, and Sabudana Vada. Looking to satisfy your sweet tooth? We recommend you do not miss the Gajar ka Halwa, which is a must-try on this thali.

WHERE:  The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi, MG Road
WHEN:  Till March 30 PRICE:  I1,450+taxes per person
FOR RESERVATIONS:  72900 13905 or 96542 45577

Gourmet fare with a traditional touch
This season, Andaz Delhi’s modern food hall, AnnaMaya has curated Kuttu ki Papdi Chaat, Kacche Kele ki Sabzi, Makhana Moongphali ki Kadhi, etc. Guests can also enjoy Navratri Special Chamomile Apple Tea and Mint Iced Tea or try Makhana Kheer, Badam Gulab ki Barfi for dessert.

WHERE:  AnnaMaya, Andaz Delhi, Aerocity, Delhi
WHEN:  Till March 30 PRICE:  I2,000+taxes per person
FOR RESERVATIONS:  85888 04222

Devour festive delicacies
Experience the best of Navratri dishes at Dhaba with an expert menu with dishes using high-quality ingredients. You can relish everything from Kesar ki thandai, Malaidaar paneer, and Rajgira poori. This is where you get to indulge your taste buds.

WHERE:  Dhaba—The Claridges, Khan Market, Delhi
WHEN:  Till March 31 PRICE:  I1,395+taxes per person
FOR RESERVATIONS:  88009 22117

Authentic dishes galore
Enjoy a traditional thali for both lunch and dinner at Vivanta New Delhi’s Creo. This menu features both classic as well as contemporary fares such as Dabi Arbi, Aloo Rasedar, Singhara aur Methi ki Sabzi, Aloo ki Kadhi, Kele aur Anjir ki Tiiki, Tamatar Dhaniya Samak Chawal, Kesar Ras-Bhari, and more. Here is an opportunity to fast and feast thanks to a range of authentic and heavenly Satvik delicacies.

WHERE:  Creo, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka, Delhi
WHEN:  Till March 30     PRICE:  I1,299 per person
FOR RESERVATIONS:  97110 97967

