Urge PM Modi to release those arrested for pasting posters against him: Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday lashed out at the Centre, saying corruption cases have been "closed" against those leaders who switched over to the BJP.

Addressing a public meeting at the Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal, who is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, said he has "no objections" about the posters that were put up against him and that those behind them "should not be arrested".

"Why is the prime minister so scared? I saw that posters were put up against me and I don't have any problem with that. There won't be any FIR or arrest. Some people are taking the country towards dictatorship. Together we have to save the country's Constitution and democracy, we have to save the country," he said.

The chief minister urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release those who were arrested in connection with the poster that read "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao".

Sounding the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the AAP kickstarted a 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' (Remove Modi, Save the Nation) campaign from the Jantar Mantar here on Thursday.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday lashed out at the Centre, saying corruption cases have been "closed" against those leaders who switched over to the BJP. Addressing a public meeting at the Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal, who is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, said he has "no objections" about the posters that were put up against him and that those behind them "should not be arrested". "Why is the prime minister so scared? I saw that posters were put up against me and I don't have any problem with that. There won't be any FIR or arrest. Some people are taking the country towards dictatorship. Together we have to save the country's Constitution and democracy, we have to save the country," he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The chief minister urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release those who were arrested in connection with the poster that read "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao". Sounding the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the AAP kickstarted a 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' (Remove Modi, Save the Nation) campaign from the Jantar Mantar here on Thursday.