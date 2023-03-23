Why PM scared about posters, asks Kejriwal in post-Budget remark

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Post-Budget, there was enough political vitriol left to be bandied about for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.A day after sorting out the fracas with the Centre over the presentation of the Budget itself, the CM went hammer and tongs against PM Modi over police action on Wednesday against posters deriding the Prime Minister.

Kejriwal was blunt: “The ‘Modi hatao desh bachao’ is a normal poster,” he said and questioned why the PM “is so insecure and scared.”Police have seized around 20,000 posters and removed many others pasted at some locations across the city.

The CM quickly came back to the Budget and assured Delhiites that all free schemes would continue. He said his government never incurred losses despite providing free education, water, power, and healthcare services.

He said his government has always presented a surplus Budget and that there is something for everyone. He emphasized that the Budget will give a major push to infrastructure with Rs 21,000 crore being allocated for various projects. The Delhi CM said that the whole city missed its permanent (former) finance minister Manish Sisodia who presented the budget every year.

“In the absence of Manish Sisodia, Kailash Gahlot presented a brilliant Budget. Other states do not provide anything for free, yet are in deficit. Inflation is lowest in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot, while tabling the Budget, also remembered Sisodia saying, “He would have felt happy if Sisodia would have presented the Budget.”

The Delhi CM said that this is the Budget to make Delhi clean, beautiful and modern. “In 2014-15, the Budget outlay was Rs 30,940 crore and today we have the Budget of Rs 78,800 crore outlay,” said the CM.

