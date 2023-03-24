AI peeing incident: DGCA asked to form panel to hear Mishra

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to form a committee within two weeks to hear Air India peeing incident accused Shankar Mishra, who moved an appeal against the four-month ban on him from flying and also tagged him an ‘unruly passenger’.

On March 15, the DGCA informed the court that it will constitute an appellate panel within a week to look into the matter. The aviation watchdog, today told the court that the panel does not have a chairperson at present as the earlier head of the committee--a retired High Court judge -- had resigned.

After DGCA’s submission, the High Court said to further form the panel within two weeks and to hear Mishra on April 20 while directing him to move his appeal accordingly. Mishra was seeking the forming of a committee under the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) for unruly passengers to hear his appeal.

His plea contended that the ban order suffers from ‘factual and legal infirmities’ and completely misunderstands the physical layout of the aircraft and premises.Mishra, who was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on January 7 for allegedly urinating on a 70-year-old woman while in a drunken state on a flight last November, was granted bail on January 31 by Delhi’s Patiala House Court. On January 19, Air India imposed a four-month flying ban on the accused.

“The independent three-member Internal Committee under the Chairmanship of the former District Judge has concluded that Shankar Mishra is covered under the definition of ‘unruly passenger’ and is banned from flying for a period of 4 months as per the relevant provisions of the Civil Aviation Requirements,” said an Air India spokesperson.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to form a committee within two weeks to hear Air India peeing incident accused Shankar Mishra, who moved an appeal against the four-month ban on him from flying and also tagged him an ‘unruly passenger’. On March 15, the DGCA informed the court that it will constitute an appellate panel within a week to look into the matter. The aviation watchdog, today told the court that the panel does not have a chairperson at present as the earlier head of the committee--a retired High Court judge -- had resigned. After DGCA’s submission, the High Court said to further form the panel within two weeks and to hear Mishra on April 20 while directing him to move his appeal accordingly. Mishra was seeking the forming of a committee under the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) for unruly passengers to hear his appeal.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); His plea contended that the ban order suffers from ‘factual and legal infirmities’ and completely misunderstands the physical layout of the aircraft and premises.Mishra, who was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on January 7 for allegedly urinating on a 70-year-old woman while in a drunken state on a flight last November, was granted bail on January 31 by Delhi’s Patiala House Court. On January 19, Air India imposed a four-month flying ban on the accused. “The independent three-member Internal Committee under the Chairmanship of the former District Judge has concluded that Shankar Mishra is covered under the definition of ‘unruly passenger’ and is banned from flying for a period of 4 months as per the relevant provisions of the Civil Aviation Requirements,” said an Air India spokesperson.