Home Cities Delhi

AI peeing incident: DGCA asked to form panel to hear Mishra

On March 15, the DGCA informed the court that it will constitute an appellate panel within a week to look into the matter.

Published: 24th March 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Shankar Mishra

Delhi police takes away accused Shankar Mishra after producing him before the Patiala House Court. (Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to form a committee within two weeks to hear Air India peeing incident accused Shankar Mishra, who moved an appeal against the four-month ban on him from flying and also tagged him an ‘unruly passenger’.

On March 15, the DGCA informed the court that it will constitute an appellate panel within a week to look into the matter. The aviation watchdog, today told the court that the panel does not have a chairperson at present as the earlier head of the committee--a retired High Court judge -- had resigned.

After DGCA’s submission, the High Court said to further form the panel within two weeks and to hear Mishra on April 20 while directing him to move his appeal accordingly. Mishra was seeking the forming of a committee under the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) for unruly passengers to hear his appeal.

His plea contended that the ban order suffers from ‘factual and legal infirmities’ and completely misunderstands the physical layout of the aircraft and premises.Mishra, who was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on January 7 for allegedly urinating on a 70-year-old woman while in a drunken state on a flight last November, was granted bail on January 31 by Delhi’s Patiala House Court. On January 19, Air India imposed a four-month flying ban on the accused. 

“The independent three-member Internal Committee under the Chairmanship of the former District Judge has concluded that Shankar Mishra is covered under the definition of ‘unruly passenger’ and is banned from flying for a period of 4 months as per the relevant provisions of the Civil Aviation Requirements,” said an Air India spokesperson.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court DGCA Air India CAR
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp