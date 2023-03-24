Home Cities Delhi

BBC Documentary: Several students manhandled, 'detained' during protest over DU action, alleges AISA 

The students were sitting on an indefinite strike to protest against the "draconian" action by the university authorities. There was no immediate reaction from the varsity authority and the police.

Published: 24th March 2023 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University pic

Delhi University. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several students protesting against the debarment of two students over the screening of the controversial BBC documentary alleged on Friday that they were manhandled by the police and university security inside the Delhi University's Arts Faculty.

The students were sitting on an indefinite strike to protest against the "draconian" action by the university authorities. There was no immediate reaction from the varsity authority and the police.

The students have claimed that there were heavy police and paramilitary forces deployments inside the varsity's arts faculty ahead of the protest.

"Students who gathered for the indefinite strike against debarring of two students from DU have been beaten and detained by Delhi Police and DU Guards. As many as 25 students have been detained," All India Students' Association (AISA) Delhi president Abhigyan told PTI.

According to sources, several students have been taken to Burari police station.

"Students gathered at arts' faculty against the arbitrary notice debarring two students have been brutally beaten, manhandled and detained. This exposes the Nexus of the police, BJP-RSS backed college administration. We will not be silenced by such measures, protest to protect our campus democracy, and dissent will continue until this notice is withdrawn!" AISA DU Secretary Anjali said.

In a video shared by the AISA activists, security forces of the university were seen dragging, removing and pushing students from the spot.

Delhi University has barred two students, including a Congress students' wing leader, for a year for allegedly participating in a screening of the BBC documentary titled 'The Modi Question' on the 2002 Godhra riots on campus.

During this period, the students will not be allowed to take any university or college or departmental examination, according to the memorandum dated March 10.

Six other students allegedly involved in the January 27 incident have been given "less strict" punishment, the official said, while indicating that more students might be implicated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University BBC documentary Modi
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp