BJP MLA moves Delhi High Court against suspension from Assembly  

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP legislator Vijender Gupta, who has been suspended for a year from the Delhi Assembly till the next Budget session over ‘obstructing the work of the House’, moved the Delhi High Court on Thursday challenging the suspension order of the Delhi legislative assembly speaker.

Seeking an urgent listing of his plea, Gupta, through his lawyer Senior Advocate Jayant Mehta mentioned the plea. The plea contended that Tuesday’s proceedings demonstrate the actions of the Speaker treating the MLAs of the ruling party and the Opposition in different manner were ‘totally arbitrary, not being impartial and partisan in nature.’

The action is a classic case of being categorized as “gross illegal” and “unconstitutional” but also contravention/violation of fundamental rights of the Petitioner under Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution of India, it stated.

After mentioning the plea before a bench presided over by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and comprising Justice Sachin Datta, Gupta’s lawyer sought an urgent listing of the matter. Following the request of the BJP leader’s counsel Adv Jayant Mehta, the bench considered the matter for hearing on Friday.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha proposed a resolution stating that Gupta was incessantly disrupting the work of the House and he should be suspended from this Budget session. Earlier, Gupta had sent a notice for breach of privilege over the alleged leaking of the Budget by the AAP’s leaders and requested referring the matter to the privileges committee for further investigation.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said, “According to the rules, such a notice should be given three hours before. You are also saying that it should be taken up for discussion. It seems the aim is to create a ruckus and waste the time of the House.”

Gupta said that his notice was in accordance with the rules of the Assembly. “As per the rulebook, the notice fulfilled all three conditions – the question is restricted to a definite matter of recent occurrence, the subject matter of the notice shows prime facie a question of breach of privilege and contempt and

matter requires the intervention of House. Instead of taking action, I was marshalled out,” he said.

