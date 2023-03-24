Home Cities Delhi

Bombay Suburban Electric Supply appeals to residents to observe Earth Hour

This Earth Hour, switch-off and invest in our planet. Citizens can help protect the natural world to safeguard our future.” 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Bombay Suburban Electric Supply has appealed to its over 48 lakh consumers to switch off electrical appliances and non-essential lights for one hour from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on March 25 to observe ‘Earth Hour’, officials said.

Commenting on the importance of a sustainable planet, a BSES spokesperson said, “We sincerely appeal to our over 4.8 million consumers and around 2 million residents in our area to make the right choice and think about the future of the planet. This Earth Hour, switch-off and invest in our planet. Citizens can help protect the natural world to safeguard our future.” 

BSES discoms are actively championing sustainable growth by promoting renewable, roof-top solar, EV Charging, Electric Vehicles, battery storage, behavioural energy efficiency and demand side management programs. “As conscientious corporate citizens, we also urge the consumers to adopt a sustainable way of life and adopt green options such as solar energy, EVs and energy efficiency as a way of life,” added the spokesperson

WWF-India spokesperson said, “This year, Earth Hour 2023 is asking individuals, communities and businesses to join the biggest hour for Earth, by switching off and giving an hour by doing something positive for the planet. Anyone anywhere can join the biggest hour for Earth.” 

Moreover, BRPL and BYPL will also switch off all non-essential lights at their over 400 offices spread across an area of around 950 square kilometres during the appointed hour on March 25, the statement said.
“We acknowledge the efforts of BSES who have been supporting Earth Hour for many years now. For years they have consistently spread the message amongst their users urging them to adopt a sustainable lifestyle and give back to our planet”, added the spokesperson. 

BSES discoms are actively championing sustainable growth by promoting renewable, roof-top solar, EV Charging, Electric Vehicles, battery storage, behavioural energy efficiency and demand side management programs. 

