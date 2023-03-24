Circle couture: Shahin Mannan launches her latest edit, 'Circle'

Romal Laisram By

Express News Service

Celebrated eponymous couture label Shahin Mannan is back with their latest edit, Circle, which was showcased at the just concluded Lakmé Fashion WeekxFDCI. Popular with celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Kalki Koechlin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shriya Saran, Lavanya Tripathi, Varun Dhawan and Riteish Deshmukh to name a few; this new collection hopes to be ‘a reflection of our true selves.’

“Sprouting the seeds of growth, encapsulating a journey of self-discovery and with an illuminating passion to live life from strength to strength—Circle defines a woman who cultivates her energy to transform and rise above all adversities. Inspired by the dragonfly, this collection represents strong roots of femininity and breaking through self-imposed barriers,” begins Shahin.

The new collection is inspired by the circle, which celebrates the infinite possibilities of fashion. The collection is different from the previous ones in terms of silhouettes which are more experimental this time. “We have done a lot of layering using a variety of fabrics, textures, and colours.

In fact, there are many tiny houses used as motifs across the edit, which symbolise a sense of home, safety, and belonging. We’ve also used the Eiffel Tower motif as a symbol of love as it evokes a sense of sophistication and glamour,” the designer adds. The colour palette is monochromatic with a pop of bright colours spanning from neutrals like grey and back with a contrast of teal blue, red, yellow, and green on comfortable fabrics such as denim, twill, poplin, broadcloth, and double crêpe.

The collection features a range of oversized silhouettes, circular shapes, and experimental designs that reflect the concept of the circle. Using a variety of fabrics, textures and colours, the collection creates a sense of depth. You can expect many silhouettes—from fitted mini dresses, jacket dresses, co-ord sets, playsuits, mini, and midi dresses to jumpsuits, capes, oversized coats, and baggy sweatshirts.

“The edit is not just about the garments, but also about the experience of infinity that they create. With dynamic and immersive garments, the collection invites you to embrace the circle as a symbol of wholeness and continuity,” Shahin concludes.

