Delhi excise policy case: Court reserves order on former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia's bail plea

On March 21, the judge had deferred the hearing on Sisodia's bail plea till March 24 for any further clarification and submissions.

Published: 24th March 2023 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday said it will pronounce its order on former Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's bail plea on March 31 in the excise policy case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Special Judge M K Nagpal reserved his order on the Aam Aadmi Party leader's plea seeking regular bail in the case after the CBI handed over a short note regarding its contention in the case.

"A brief written submission on behalf of CBI has been filed in opposition to the regular bail application of the accused. Copy thereof as well as case law has been given to the counsel of accused. Copy of part of case diary and statements of some witnesses have been also made available," the special judge said.

ALSO READ | 'If released, he will jeopardize investigation': CBI opposes Manish Sisodia's bail plea

The CBI, so far, has quizzed Sisodia in its custody for seven days.

The agency on February 26 arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Sisodia on March 9 evening in Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with the case being probed by the CBI.

