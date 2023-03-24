Jamia Millia organises ‘Walkathon’ to celebrate India’s G20 Presidency

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar flagged off a ‘G20 Walkathon’ on March 21, 2023 as a part of a year-long celebration of India’s G20 Presidency in the university.

Under the leadership and guidance of the Vice-Chancellor, more than two hundred G20 Volunteers from different departments and centres of JMI, including NSS volunteers, faculty members, and non-teaching staff, walked through the north campus of the university located at gate number 7.

Volunteers wearing G20 logo T-shirts carried banners and placards displaying India’s G20 Presidency. Flagging off the march, the Vice-Chancellor said, “Jamia has embarked upon celebrating India’s G20 Presidency on a wider scale by organsing various programmes such as G20 Lectures Series, Symposiums, Panel Discussions, Sports and cultural events etc. and many are to be organise in near future.

Prof. Nazim Husain Al Jafri, Registrar, JMI, was the Guest of Honor in the event. The G20 logo T-shirts were sponsored by Indian Bank, JMI branch.

The Walkathon was organised by G20 University Connect Programme Committee (comprising Prof. Asheref Illiyan, Prof. Shahid Ahmed, Prof. Abdul Quaiyum Ansari and Prof Rahela Farooqi) was graced by Prof. Atiqur Rahman, Chief Proctor, JMI, Zafar, Manager Indian Bank, JMI branch, Dr.Viqar Siddiqui, Coordinator NSS, Dr. VasimAkram and Dr.Zahid Siddique of Dept. of Economics, Dr. Rahisuddin, Dept. of Chemistry, Prof. Lubna Siddiqui, Geography, JMI.

