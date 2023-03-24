L-G urged to act against AAP for ‘leaking Budget’ before presentation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A BJP delegation met Lt Governor VK Saxena on Thursday and submitted a memorandum to him seeking his intervention for alleged breach of privilege in the Delhi Assembly. They alleged that the Budget details were leaked on social media by the AAP before the document was tabled in the Assembly.

The saffron party alleged that Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot divulged the Budget details on social

media prior to its presentation in the house. BJP legislator Vijendra Gupta on Tuesday sent a notice for the breach of privilege, however, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel declined his request saying “according to the rules, such a notice should be given three hours before.”

Gupta was suspended for a year till the next budget session as the Delhi assembly passed a resolution against him for obstructing the work of the assembly by voice vote. “The ruling bench MLAs stifle the opposition’s attempts to expose the government’s inefficiencies and shortcomings. This behaviour not only demonstrates a blatant disregard for democratic values but has also reduced the Delhi Assembly into a personal meeting hall for the ruling party,” said a BJP official.

In light of the above-mentioned chain of events, the MLAs requested the intervention by the L-G to address the serious lapse that occurred with the alleged leaking of the budget and the subsequent dismissal of the motion highlighting the breach of privilege, by the Speaker. “The BJP MLAs believed there was no reason for such a strong action against him. Since the matter is pending in the court, the MLAs only informed the lieutenant governor about the matter,” it said.

