Home Cities Delhi

L-G urged to act against AAP for ‘leaking Budget’ before presentation

Gupta was suspended for a year till the next budget session as the Delhi assembly passed a resolution against him for obstructing the work of the assembly by voice vote. 

Published: 24th March 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A BJP delegation met Lt Governor VK Saxena on Thursday and submitted a memorandum to him seeking his intervention for alleged breach of privilege in the Delhi Assembly. They alleged that the Budget details were leaked on social media by the AAP before the document was tabled in the Assembly.

The saffron party alleged that Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot divulged the Budget details on social 
media prior to its presentation in the house. BJP legislator Vijendra Gupta on Tuesday sent a notice for the breach of privilege, however, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel declined his request saying “according to the rules, such a notice should be given three hours before.” 

Gupta was suspended for a year till the next budget session as the Delhi assembly passed a resolution against him for obstructing the work of the assembly by voice vote. “The ruling bench MLAs stifle the opposition’s attempts to expose the government’s inefficiencies and shortcomings. This behaviour not only demonstrates a blatant disregard for democratic values but has also reduced the Delhi Assembly into a personal meeting hall for the ruling party,” said a BJP official. 

In light of the above-mentioned chain of events, the MLAs requested the intervention by the L-G to address the serious lapse that occurred with the alleged leaking of the budget and the subsequent dismissal of the motion highlighting the breach of privilege, by the Speaker.  “The BJP MLAs believed there was no reason for such a strong action against him. Since the matter is pending in the court, the MLAs only informed the lieutenant governor about the matter,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi assembly Delhi budget AAP
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp