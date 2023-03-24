Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards and Festival: A stage for diverse acts

Bryan Anthony Thomas By

Express News Service

The dynamic world of theatre is one that is captivating for both youngsters and adults. By means of several elements—the grand stage, dazzling lights, stunning costumes, talented actors, and more—a theatrical production can bring to life stories that are powerful, poignant, or humorous (if not all). The Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards and Festival (META) is focused on breathing new life into the Indian theatre space by recognising and honouring the best in this field.

Established by The Mahindra Group, META—the 18th edition of this festival opened at the city’s Kamani Auditorium on Thursday—provides a significant platform for theatre groups and practitioners across regions, states, and dialects in India. This seven-day festival, which ends on March 29, will stage narratives in a larger-than-life manner, centred on every single aspect of production.

Chaai Garam

Lights, sound, action

A shortlist of 10 plays from more than 400 entries will be staged—till March 28 at both the Kamani Auditorium and Shri Ram Centre—for the jury and drama enthusiasts.

Stressing how META has been able to elevate the Indian theatre scene, Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director of the city-based production company, Teamwork Arts, shared, “It encourages new writing and improved production standards, with original scripts and newly-devised theatre becoming the norm for submissions.”

The opening show on Thursday was Srinivas Beesetty-directorial Namak (Hindi). In the following days, theatre buffs will witness productions including Burn Out, directed by Barnali Medhi; Lavani ke Rang by Bhushan Korgaonkar; Notion(s): In between You & Me directed by Savita Rani, etc.

When we visited the Kamani Auditorium on Thursday, the space was crowded with thespians, renowned actors, and citizens eager to watch the show. We met VK Sharma, a theatre director with 52 years of experience, who said, “I am impressed by the dedication of theatre practitioners in India, who have created over 3,000 theatres despite the lack of government support.” Actor Adil Hussain, who was “thrilled to be at META”, shared his insights on theatre for aspiring artists, “Theatre is a great way to meet passionate individuals, gain confidence, leadership skills, and a better understanding of life’s complexity. If acting is not your calling, it is best to avoid pursuing it.”

Talent galore

In conversation with us, Beesetty explained the plot of Namak, sharing how the play explores the struggles of migrant workers during the pandemic, without trying to force sympathy from the audience. He said, “The challenge was to avoid portraying scenes with too much angst and dealing with the play’s verbosity. To overcome these issues, I focussed on surrealism in design while maintaining the characters’ mental and economic states.” It is this approach that allowed the audience to relate to the characters through personal experiences, making the play more impactful.

Meanwhile, Savita Rani shared that “Notion(s): In between, You & Me delves into the idea of identity and how our perceptions of ourselves and others are shaped by biased and stereotypical notions”.

Apart from the festival, META will also have an award ceremony to felicitate thespians, workshops on topics such as scenography and theatre criticism, and conversations on themes including politics in theatre. All in all, this is an event that plays a vital role in promoting Indian theatre by bringing together enthusiasts, practitioners, and artists from different backgrounds and regions.

CHECK IT OUT

WHAT: 18th edition of Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards and Festival

WHEN: Till March 29, 6:00pm onwards

WHERE: Kamani Auditorium and Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House

Must watch

WHAT: Burn Out (Assamese)

WHEN: Tonight, 6:00pm

WHERE: Shri Ram Centre

WHAT: Lavani ke Rang (Hindi, Marathi)

WHEN: Tonight, 8:00pm

WHERE: Kamani Auditorium

WHAT: The Departed Dawn (non-verbal)

WHEN: March 25, 6:00pm

WHERE: Shri Ram Centre

WHAT: Daklakatha Devikavya (Kannada)

WHEN: March 27, 8:00pm

WHERE: Kamani Auditorium

