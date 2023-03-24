Man murders wife for ‘extramarital affair’ in Delhi, kills self

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man died by suicide at his native village in Uttar Pradesh, days after he killed his wife in northeast Delhi over suspicion of her being in an affair with another woman, a police official said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said the police received a PCR call on March 16 in which a caller said that someone stabbed a woman at Rama Bai Mohalla, Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi and fled away after which the police rushed to the said location and found the dead body identified as Nisha.

“The police found Nisha lying on the floor in the pool of blood having stab injuries. She was immediately taken to the GTB Hospital, Delhi where the doctor declared her as brought dead,” the DCP said. Accordingly, the police registered a case for murder and began probing the incident. The deceased woman’s husband was the first suspect as he was absconding along with two children.

The police learned that there was conflict between Nisha and her husband Aziz on an issue that the deceased had relations with another woman. The police formed and dispatched several teams to locate Aziz and teams raided some places in Kasganj, UP and Ahmedabad, Gujarat. However, the accused husband managed to stay one step ahead of the police team. Two days back, he called his deceased wife’s girlfriend and told her that he had killed his wife.

“On March 22, it was learnt that Aziz (husband) has committed suicide at his native village in Kasganj (U.P). The two children are with his family in Kasganj,” the senior official said. He said with the death of the accused Aziz, the murder case has been solved and soon the police will file an abated charge sheet in a local court.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

