MCD asks hospitals to be on alert for Covid, stock up oxygen, drugs

“All hospitals should maintain oxygen supply (LMO & cylinders) and PSA oxygen plant in operational mode,” the MCD said in an advisory.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday advised its hospitals and healthcare units to ensure screening of patients with fever and maintain adequate stock of essential medicines, amid an increase in influenza and daily Covid-19 cases in parts of the country.

 The civic body asked its healthcare units to ensure their ventilators and other equipment are functional. “All hospitals should maintain oxygen supply (LMO & cylinders) and PSA oxygen plant in operational mode,” the MCD said in an advisory.

It said all hospitals should ‘promote booster dose of vaccination amongst staff and patients/families. Ensure that due care is taken in implementing government’s guidelines for the prevention of the spread of Covid-19.’ 

The MCD has asked its hospitals to appoint a nodal officer to ensure sanitisation, prevention of the spread of infection and proper management of biomedical waste. The advisory mentioned some of the guidelines to be followed. They included encouraging wearing of face masks among staff and patients, social distancing, hand washing using soap and water and proper sanitisation of the premises.

“All patients visiting health units/hospitals should be sensitised regarding the above guidelines and also encouraged to get themselves vaccinated with booster dose. Senior citizens should be attended to on priority as they are a vulnerable group,” it said.

India reported 1,300 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 140 days, on Thursday, while the active cases have increased to 7,605, according to the Union Health Ministry. The death toll has increased to 5,30,816 with three deaths. 

