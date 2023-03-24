Minor reshuffle in Delhi Police as 19 IPS, DANIPS officers get new postings

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major reshuffle in the Delhi Police, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday transferred 19 IPS and DANIPS officers in the national capital, an official order said. Sindhu Pillai, a 2001 batch IPS officer, has been appointed as Joint Commissioner of the Economic Offences Wing, while 2010 batch IPS officer Rajender Singh Sagar has been appointed as DCP, First Battalion, Delhi Armed Police, the order stated.

Additional DCP northwest Apoorva Gupta, a 2013 batch IPS officer, has been posted as DCP of Railways. Sachin Sharma, a 2014 batch IPS officer, who was additional DCP (East)has been posted as additional DCP (Central district), while his batchmate Shashank Jaiswal is the new additional DCP (East).

2014 batch IPS officer Surendra Choudhary, currently posted as additional DCP (Southeast), will take charge as additional DCP (Dwarka), the order said. Sandhya Swami, a 2016 batch IPS officer, has been promoted and posted as additional DCP (Northeast district).

Her batchmate Harsh Indora has been posted as additional DCP (Southeast). He was posted as additional DCP 2 (Shahdara).Rajneesh Garg, a 2009 batch DANIPS officer currently serving as additional DCP (Rohini), has been appointed as DCP (Licensing). Pankaj Kumar, a 2009 batch DANIPS officer, who is additional DCP 2 (New Delhi) has been posted as additional DCP Rohini district.

NEW DELHI: In a major reshuffle in the Delhi Police, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday transferred 19 IPS and DANIPS officers in the national capital, an official order said. Sindhu Pillai, a 2001 batch IPS officer, has been appointed as Joint Commissioner of the Economic Offences Wing, while 2010 batch IPS officer Rajender Singh Sagar has been appointed as DCP, First Battalion, Delhi Armed Police, the order stated. Additional DCP northwest Apoorva Gupta, a 2013 batch IPS officer, has been posted as DCP of Railways. Sachin Sharma, a 2014 batch IPS officer, who was additional DCP (East)has been posted as additional DCP (Central district), while his batchmate Shashank Jaiswal is the new additional DCP (East). 2014 batch IPS officer Surendra Choudhary, currently posted as additional DCP (Southeast), will take charge as additional DCP (Dwarka), the order said. Sandhya Swami, a 2016 batch IPS officer, has been promoted and posted as additional DCP (Northeast district). googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Her batchmate Harsh Indora has been posted as additional DCP (Southeast). He was posted as additional DCP 2 (Shahdara).Rajneesh Garg, a 2009 batch DANIPS officer currently serving as additional DCP (Rohini), has been appointed as DCP (Licensing). Pankaj Kumar, a 2009 batch DANIPS officer, who is additional DCP 2 (New Delhi) has been posted as additional DCP Rohini district.