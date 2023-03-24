‘NCB tip of the spear in fight against drugs’

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

In a free-wheeling conversation with Ujwal Jalali , Gyaneshwar Singh, Deputy Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau, explains the role played by the agency in the war against drugs and narcotics.



What is the extent of drug abuse in Delhi-NCR?

It is more rampant than at the national level, as per a survey by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and AIIMS. Delhi-NCR is also a major transit point for drugs across north India.



Why is there a surge in drug trafficking of late?

Heroin comes from Afghanistan, golden crescent and golden triangle. It comes into India through land as well as sea borders. When you talk of land and maritime border, it is abused two ways -- one is illegally one can smuggle, another is you can exploit loopholes in licit channels like land ports and sea ports. It is brought in illegally as well by exploiting loopholes in licit channels at land ports and sea ports. Our western international border touching Pakistan is the major area and Punjab is a major focus area for us even as a lot of it also comes in through the sea route. Most major cases have a footprint in Delhi.



What about other drugs commonly abused in Delhi?

Well, charas (cannabis) comes from Nepal, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and J&K. Cocaine comes from Latin America through human carriers by air route mainly. Then there are synthetic drugs that are mainly being brought in by human carriers and couriers. The drugs abuse is unfortunately prevalent all over Delhi and is rampantly used in restaurants, bars and pubs. Even the labour class is abusing pharmaceutical opioids, tramadol tablets etc. Dwarka and Greater Noida have become major hotspots for foreigners who are into consumption and supply of drugs.



What is the NCB’s mandate?

NCB is the national nodal agency in the fight against drugs. We deal with cases involving interstate or international cartels. NCB acts towards supply reduction as well as demand reduction. We coordinate with multiple agencies for that.

Nationally, state police forces lodge 97 per cent of the 55,000-odd FIRs registered annually under the NDPS Act. Only one per cent is done by NCB, but these are at the top of the tier. We do back-end and front-end investigation as well as financial investigation, which is the backbone.



Could you please elaborate?

See, the NCB is a niche organisation in the context of the investigation process. Our major role is coordination, policy-making, educating other agencies and people, suggesting amendments to NDPS Act etc. We are currently a small organisation of about 1200 people, but the government is extremely serious about tackling the drug menace. They may set up zones in all states, beyond the 13 at present.



Why can’t body scanners be deployed to catch couriers who swallow drugs or conceal them in body cavities?

Body scanners have their own limitations and can adversely affect human health. So such couriers are generally caught using intelligence and profiling.



What is your message to the youngsters and parents?

Only weak and vulnerable people resort to drugs. Also, children in the disturbed family can easily fall prey to them. Parents must talk to their children, keep a watch on their company, their behaviour and symptoms. My message to the youngsters is: don’t try drugs to appear cool. It is anything but cool to use drugs.

