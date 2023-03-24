Project to connect Palwal to Sonipat gets a leg up

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will help Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC) with the implementation of its in-house developed IT tool — SPEED — to monitor and manage projects. HRIDC is going to implement a number of rail projects including, the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC) connecting Palwal to Sonipat via Sohna, Manesar and Kharkhouda. It is a broad-gauge double railway line for passenger and freight traffic which will provide seamless connectivity to Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC) and to Indian Railways.

SPEED, ‘Systematic Program Evaluation for Efficient delivery of Project’, is a custom-built application with focused features and capabilities keeping in view the grassroots-level practical requirements.

It is a project monitoring and management tool, that has inbuilt capability for a complete audit trail of actions performed, provision for maintaining information about different contract packages and corridors, and configurable reporting formats.

SPEED uses information and data from separate tools/Apps such as Primavera, Common Data Environment (CDE), Attendance App, Quality App and other applications on a single platform giving outputs in the form of various reports and visual dashboards based upon Key Performance Indicators.

The key features of the application include, monitoring progress on both pre-construction and construction levels. The activities involved in the pre-construction works can be defined in SPEED.

NCRTC realised the full potential of this technology in the implementation of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor during the global pandemic Covid-19. The nationwide lockdown presented several challenges to keep the progress on schedule. At the time, the platform made it possible for all teams working at several sites to coordinate seamlessly without any physical interaction and ensure that the project progress was on schedule. Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director, NCRTC said, “The use of SPEED made it possible for us to save considerable time. It helped us avoid delays.”

