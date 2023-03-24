Home Cities Delhi

UPSC nod to principals for 334 government schools in Delhi, many vacancies unfilled

According to officials, the vacancy of principals over the years rose up to 424 while the sanctioned strength is 475. 

Published: 24th March 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo )

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended 334 candidates to fill the vacant post of principals in Delhi government schools after conducting a recruitment test and interviews, a statement from the LG office said on Thursday

While 363 candidates were short-listed, the central recruitment body could not recommend 29 of them due to non-availability of suitable candidates in different categories. According to officials, the vacancy of principals over the years rose up to 424 while the sanctioned strength is 475. 

According to the data, the vacant positions that stood at 56 in 2010-11 rose up to 241 in 2014-15 when the AAP government was elected to power. The vacancy further rose to 424 against sanctioned strength of 475 in 2022.

“The position of principals, which is critical for the administration and academic performance of the schools, had been lying vacant for long and it is expected that with the vacancies filled now, related issues will stand sorted,” a senior official said.

Last month, the vacancies became a flashpoint between the L-G and Delhi government when the former put on hold a proposal to abolish 244 posts of principal/deputy education officer as proposed by the Education Department since the said posts were lying vacant for over five years.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders rejoiced over the UPSC’s move to recruit principals as nearly 100 candidates belong to government schools run by Delhi’s Directorate of Education. Education Minister Atishi met the newly-appointed principals on Thursday and congratulated them.  The government said that the top three ranks have also been taken by the DoE school teachers and vice-principals in both male and female categories.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UPSC AAP Education Minister
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp