UPSC nod to principals for 334 government schools in Delhi, many vacancies unfilled

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended 334 candidates to fill the vacant post of principals in Delhi government schools after conducting a recruitment test and interviews, a statement from the LG office said on Thursday

While 363 candidates were short-listed, the central recruitment body could not recommend 29 of them due to non-availability of suitable candidates in different categories. According to officials, the vacancy of principals over the years rose up to 424 while the sanctioned strength is 475.

According to the data, the vacant positions that stood at 56 in 2010-11 rose up to 241 in 2014-15 when the AAP government was elected to power. The vacancy further rose to 424 against sanctioned strength of 475 in 2022.

“The position of principals, which is critical for the administration and academic performance of the schools, had been lying vacant for long and it is expected that with the vacancies filled now, related issues will stand sorted,” a senior official said.

Last month, the vacancies became a flashpoint between the L-G and Delhi government when the former put on hold a proposal to abolish 244 posts of principal/deputy education officer as proposed by the Education Department since the said posts were lying vacant for over five years.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders rejoiced over the UPSC’s move to recruit principals as nearly 100 candidates belong to government schools run by Delhi’s Directorate of Education. Education Minister Atishi met the newly-appointed principals on Thursday and congratulated them. The government said that the top three ranks have also been taken by the DoE school teachers and vice-principals in both male and female categories.

