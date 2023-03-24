Home Cities Delhi

Virendra Sachdeva gets full-time charge as BJP chief

“My priority will be to strengthen the organisation of Delhi BJP and ensure that the party wins all seven Lok Sabha seats in the city with bigger margins in next year’s elections,”

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi BJP on Thursday got its full-time president in Virendra Sachdeva, the first party leader from a Punjabi background in the last 13 years to hold the post. Sachdeva, 55, till now held the charge of working president of Delhi BJP, which he got after the resignation of then chief of the state unit Adesh Gupta following the party’s defeat in MCD polls last year.

“My priority will be to strengthen the organisation of Delhi BJP and ensure that the party wins all seven Lok Sabha seats in the city with bigger margins in next year’s elections,” Sachdeva said at the party office on Pant Marg after being appointed full-time president of the state unit.

 BJP chief JP Nadda had earlier in the day appointed new state presidents in Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Odisha. According to BJP sources, Sachdeva has been impressive in his short stint as the party’s Delhi working president since Gupta’s removal from the position.

He is a low-key and out-and-out organisation person who has been able to infuse a sense of cohesion in the state unit often pulled in different directions by local heavyweights, they added. Sachdeva in a tweet thanked the party leadership:

“Many thanks to honourable BJP national president JP Nadda and the national leadership for appointing me Delhi BJP state president. I assure to discharge the organisational works of the party with dedication and honesty.” 

‘Want to ensure that BJP wins all Lok Sabha seats’
