Home Cities Delhi

152 new Covid cases in Delhi, uptick in positivity rate: Govt

Delhi has seen an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

Published: 25th March 2023 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Covid

Used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 152 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 6.66 per cent on Friday, according to data shared by the health department. It had logged 117 cases with a positivity rate of 4.95 per cent on Thursday. The city had recorded cases in three-digit figures last October.      

Delhi has seen an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country. The city registered 84 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate  of 5.08 per cent on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it had reported 83 cases with a positivity rate of 5.83 per cent and a fatality.

On Friday, the daily cases rose to 152 with a positivity rate of 6.66 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin. The number of fresh cases had seen a decline over the past few months. It had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the pandemic began ravaging countries.

With the fresh cases, the national capital’s Covid-19 case tally has increased to 20,08,440, while the death toll stands at 26,524.The health department data also showed that 1,653 tests were conducted on Tuesday. 
Only 27 of the 7,984 beds are occupied in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, while 250 patients are in home isolation, it said. The number of active cases in the national capital currently stands at 424, the 
data showed.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj last week said there were not many influenza cases in city hospitals and the situation is being monitored closely.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Covid cases in Delhi
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp