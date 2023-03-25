AAP govt committed to better infrastructure in schools, says Atishi 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Friday said that improving school infrastructure is a top priority for the Kejriwal government, adding that creating a favourable learning atmosphere is crucial to overall development of children.

She inspected an under-construction school in Sangam Vihar on Friday. This magnificent school with 88 classrooms is being constructed by the Kejriwal government to address the educational needs of thousands of children in the area, the government said in a statement.

During her visit, Atishi directed the officials to follow the checklist strictly and complete the construction work of the school by June, so that classes can begin there in July. The new four-storey school in Sangam Vihar has been divided into three blocks that have 88 classrooms in total along with facilities of state-of-the-art labs, libraries, staff rooms, a principal office and a playground. Along with these facilities, the schools will also have a UG tank, RO room and a rainwater harvesting facility.

This school is located in the congested lanes of Sangam Vihar. A unique feature of the school is also that a bridge has been constructed to connect two blocks in the school, the statement asserted. “Improving school infrastructure is a top priority for the Delhi government and to provide quality education to all children,” the minister said. The efforts of Team Education of Delhi have resulted in parents feeling proud and confident in sending their children to Delhi government schools, she noted.

