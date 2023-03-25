Home Cities Delhi

Ammonia removal plant to help cleanse Yamuna water

According to the report, CM Kejriwal with the Delhi Jal Board discussed a range of issues concerning water supply.

Published: 25th March 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

The discharge of ammonia and industrial wastewater into the Yamuna river has been obstructing the functioning of water treatment plants (File image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday announced the setting up of an ammonia removal plant to treat polluted Yamuna water coming from Haryana. The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked to set up the plant within six months.

The government said that the discharge of large amounts of ammonia and industrial wastewater into the Yamuna river by Haryana has been obstructing the functioning of Delhi’s water treatment plants. To address this issue, the ammonia removal plant will be developed at Wazirabad WTP and the treated water will be purified in the WTP.

“The government’s initiative to set up the plant is a significant step towards ensuring the availability of clean water in the city. With this new technology, Delhi will be able to provide clean and safe water to its citizens, ensuring their good health and well-being. The government has also assured that it will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure that the Yamuna river is restored to its pristine condition and the people of Delhi have access to clean water,” it said.

According to the report, CM Kejriwal with the Delhi Jal Board discussed a range of issues concerning water supply. He highlighted the need to provide clean drinking water to all Delhiites, increase water production, and curb the wastage of water. One of the main concerns raised by the Chief Minister was the high level of ammonia in the water that is sourced from Haryana and flows through the Yamuna river into Delhi.

During the review meeting, Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is fully committed to providing ample and clean water to the people of Delhi.  “Soon we will use best-in-class technology to clean ammonia produced in water from industrial waste coming from Sonipat and Panipat in Haryana so that the production capacity of water can be increased,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yamuna pollution
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp