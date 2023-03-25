Ammonia removal plant to help cleanse Yamuna water

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday announced the setting up of an ammonia removal plant to treat polluted Yamuna water coming from Haryana. The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked to set up the plant within six months.

The government said that the discharge of large amounts of ammonia and industrial wastewater into the Yamuna river by Haryana has been obstructing the functioning of Delhi’s water treatment plants. To address this issue, the ammonia removal plant will be developed at Wazirabad WTP and the treated water will be purified in the WTP.

“The government’s initiative to set up the plant is a significant step towards ensuring the availability of clean water in the city. With this new technology, Delhi will be able to provide clean and safe water to its citizens, ensuring their good health and well-being. The government has also assured that it will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure that the Yamuna river is restored to its pristine condition and the people of Delhi have access to clean water,” it said.

According to the report, CM Kejriwal with the Delhi Jal Board discussed a range of issues concerning water supply. He highlighted the need to provide clean drinking water to all Delhiites, increase water production, and curb the wastage of water. One of the main concerns raised by the Chief Minister was the high level of ammonia in the water that is sourced from Haryana and flows through the Yamuna river into Delhi.

During the review meeting, Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is fully committed to providing ample and clean water to the people of Delhi. “Soon we will use best-in-class technology to clean ammonia produced in water from industrial waste coming from Sonipat and Panipat in Haryana so that the production capacity of water can be increased,” he said.

