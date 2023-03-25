Home Cities Delhi

Come clean on Tahir Hussain’s role in Delhi riots, BJP dares Kejriwal

A Delhi court on Thursday framed charges against Hussain for his role in the killing an IB official, Ankit Sharma, whose body was found in a drain during the riots which rocked northeast Delhi.

Published: 25th March 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain

Former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain (File Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to publicly reveal the relationship between former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and the Aam Aadmi Party.

A Delhi court on Thursday framed charges against Hussain for his role in the killing an IB official, Ankit Sharma, whose body was found in a drain during the riots which rocked northeast Delhi in February 2020. Welcoming the court’s decision, the Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the families of Ankit Sharma and other innocent people who were “killed by Tahir Hussain” in the riots had got solace from it. Sachdeva alleged that Kejriwal had not expelled Hussain from AAP till date, but had actually intended to field his family members in the last MCD elections to woo a particular voter base. 

Parvesh Sahib Singh, BJP MP from West Delhi, said, “Court framed charges against AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, which proves that a huge conspiracy to terrorise Delhi was hatched by AAP leaders.” “Arvind Kejriwal, you used to call Tahir Hussain a staunch patriot and innocent, will you now apologise to the country?” he added.  In another development, BJP’s women councillors questioned the role of the MCD, the Delhi Commission for Women and AAP in the alleged gangrape of a minor schoolgirl in Delhi’s Ghazipur. 

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor in a letter to the Delhi Child Rights Protection Commission chairperson questioned the silence of the commission and urged it to ensure the safety of students in the schools run by the Delhi government and the MCD.

