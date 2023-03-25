Congress springs to Rahul’s defence

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the Congress sprang to condemn the ruling dispensation at the Centre and defend its leader Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification as Member of Parliament on Friday, terming it as ‘an attack on the spirit of democracy’.

Its president Anil Choudhary, who led hundreds of party workers to Rahul Gandhi’s residence as a mark of support for the beleaguered leader, said in a tweet, “The end of democracy is officially confirmed. Rahul Gandhi proved true again. Initially, they stopped the sanest and most vocal voice in Parliament, then expunged, then muted, and now strangled it.”

He added that the party’s fight for democracy on the streets will continue. “Dictator BJP is scared of the Opposition’s unity in Parliament because Rahul Gandhi has been exposing the corruption and wrong deeds of the BJP government. We demand Joint Parliamentary Committe (JPC) probe in Adani matter,” added Choudhary.

He alleged that the BJP-led Central government was trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition by unleashing agencies such as the ED and CBI after its leaders. “However, we will continue to fight against such fascist powers,” he said

“We respect the court’s mandate as the law gives the right to Rahul Gandhi to challenge this decision; we will challenge this in a higher court,” Choudhary said. Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case. Announcing the same, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a notification said that it was effective from March 23, the day of his conviction.

The defamation case against Gandhi was filed by Gujarat BJP MLA and former minister Purnesh Modi.

During a rally in Kolar, Karnataka in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul had said, “How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?”

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma, which held him guilty under IPC Sections 499 and 500, had granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the Congress sprang to condemn the ruling dispensation at the Centre and defend its leader Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification as Member of Parliament on Friday, terming it as ‘an attack on the spirit of democracy’. Its president Anil Choudhary, who led hundreds of party workers to Rahul Gandhi’s residence as a mark of support for the beleaguered leader, said in a tweet, “The end of democracy is officially confirmed. Rahul Gandhi proved true again. Initially, they stopped the sanest and most vocal voice in Parliament, then expunged, then muted, and now strangled it.” He added that the party’s fight for democracy on the streets will continue. “Dictator BJP is scared of the Opposition’s unity in Parliament because Rahul Gandhi has been exposing the corruption and wrong deeds of the BJP government. We demand Joint Parliamentary Committe (JPC) probe in Adani matter,” added Choudhary. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He alleged that the BJP-led Central government was trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition by unleashing agencies such as the ED and CBI after its leaders. “However, we will continue to fight against such fascist powers,” he said “We respect the court’s mandate as the law gives the right to Rahul Gandhi to challenge this decision; we will challenge this in a higher court,” Choudhary said. Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case. Announcing the same, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a notification said that it was effective from March 23, the day of his conviction. The defamation case against Gandhi was filed by Gujarat BJP MLA and former minister Purnesh Modi. During a rally in Kolar, Karnataka in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul had said, “How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma, which held him guilty under IPC Sections 499 and 500, had granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.