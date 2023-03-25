Home Cities Delhi

Congress springs to Rahul’s defence

Cong leader’s disqualification is ‘an attack on democracy’: Delhi unit chief Anil Choudhary 

Published: 25th March 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Srinivas BV

IYC president Srinivas BV led the protest near the Congress headquarters

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the Congress sprang to condemn the ruling dispensation at the Centre and defend its leader Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification as Member of Parliament on Friday, terming it as ‘an attack on the spirit of democracy’. 

Its president Anil Choudhary, who led hundreds of party workers to Rahul Gandhi’s residence as a mark of support for the beleaguered leader, said in a tweet, “The end of democracy is officially confirmed. Rahul Gandhi proved true again. Initially, they stopped the sanest and most vocal voice in Parliament, then expunged, then muted, and now strangled it.” 

He added that the party’s fight for democracy on the streets will continue.  “Dictator BJP is scared of the Opposition’s unity in Parliament because Rahul Gandhi has been exposing the corruption and wrong deeds of the BJP government. We demand Joint Parliamentary Committe (JPC) probe in Adani matter,” added Choudhary. 

He alleged that the BJP-led Central government was trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition by unleashing agencies such as the ED and CBI after its leaders. “However, we will continue to fight against such fascist powers,” he said 

“We respect the court’s mandate as the law gives the right to Rahul Gandhi to challenge this decision; we will challenge this in a higher court,” Choudhary said.  Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case. Announcing the same, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a notification said that it was effective from March 23, the day of his conviction.

The defamation case against Gandhi was filed by Gujarat BJP MLA and former minister Purnesh Modi. 
During a rally in Kolar, Karnataka in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul had said, “How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?”  

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma, which held him guilty under IPC Sections 499 and 500, had granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul defamation case Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp