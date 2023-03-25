Delhi: Bizarre case of necrophilia comes to light, suspect nabbed

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 36-year-old ‘psycho killer’ who first allegedly strangled a man to death, cut his arms and neck with a knife to check whether he was alive and then sodomized the man’s dead body. The accused, identified as Pervinder, a resident of Sonipat, Haryana, was found involved in a rape case of minor boy that was registered at Police Station Kundli, Haryana in 2017.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said a PCR call was received at Alipur Police Station regarding a dead body of the caller’s tenant, Pervinder after which the police reached the spot. Blood was oozing from the deceased’s head, upper arm and anal part.

“However, the body was not of the caller’s tenant but of some unknown person. The person who was thought to be dead became the prime suspect of the case,” the DCP said. Forensic teams thoroughly examined the spot and the body was shifted to BJRM hospital and a case of murder was registered. “As Pervinder was not seen for the last 2 days and his mobile was switched off, he became the prime suspect. There was no knowledge about his whereabouts as he was known to live alone,” the DCP said.

Police went on a search to find missing persons in the area, when a person said that his younger brother was missing for the last 3 days. The staff showed him the photos of the deceased after which he was identified as Raja (name changed) by his elder brother. The police found out that Pervinder worked at a cycle repairing shop in Singhu village. He was living alone in a rented room for 4 months and his wife left him due to bad habits.

The police conducted raids at different places like Narnol, Faridabad, Ganaur, Kundali, and Goga Narela, among others. “We nabbed him from near MCD Park, Singhu Village, Delhi on March 22,” the official said. The accused allegedly revealed that he met the deceased at a wine shop in Singhu Village around 8-10 days before the incident.

“On February 9, the accused met the victim around at a wine shop, Singhu Village, Delhi and offered him Rs 500 for sex. Both went to the accused’s rented room where he first consumed alcohol and thereafter tried to have unnatural sex with the victim,” the official said. However, as the victim resisted, Pervinder strangled him with a cloth. “Then, he cut his neck and upper arm with a knife to check whether he was alive. After confirming this, he had unnatural sex with his dead body,” said the official.

