Home Cities Delhi

Drizzle keeps mercury down in Delhi

Following the rain, the national capital’s weather remained pleasant throughout the day with the sun peeking through the clouds for brief moments.

Published: 25th March 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi rain

Vehicles ply on a road amid rains, in Gurugram, Friday, March 24, 2023.(Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Parts of the national capital witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday night. Mercury brought one notch below normal to 30.2 degrees Celsius. Following the rain, the national capital’s weather remained pleasant throughout the day with the sun peeking through the clouds for brief moments.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city recorded 0.6 mm of rainfall as the humidity oscillated between 92 per cent and 50 per cent till evening (5: 30 pm).  The IMD said that Laxmi Nagar, ITO, Mandi House, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar and north Delhi received light rain. The weather department also forecasted a partly cloudy sky for Saturday.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 30 and 16 degree Celsius respectively,” an IMD official said. Meanwhile, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 6.30 pm on Friday stood at 151, which falls in the moderate category. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp