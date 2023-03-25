Drizzle keeps mercury down in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Parts of the national capital witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday night. Mercury brought one notch below normal to 30.2 degrees Celsius. Following the rain, the national capital’s weather remained pleasant throughout the day with the sun peeking through the clouds for brief moments.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city recorded 0.6 mm of rainfall as the humidity oscillated between 92 per cent and 50 per cent till evening (5: 30 pm). The IMD said that Laxmi Nagar, ITO, Mandi House, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar and north Delhi received light rain. The weather department also forecasted a partly cloudy sky for Saturday.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 30 and 16 degree Celsius respectively,” an IMD official said. Meanwhile, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 6.30 pm on Friday stood at 151, which falls in the moderate category.

NEW DELHI: Parts of the national capital witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday night. Mercury brought one notch below normal to 30.2 degrees Celsius. Following the rain, the national capital’s weather remained pleasant throughout the day with the sun peeking through the clouds for brief moments. According to the India Meteorological Department, the city recorded 0.6 mm of rainfall as the humidity oscillated between 92 per cent and 50 per cent till evening (5: 30 pm). The IMD said that Laxmi Nagar, ITO, Mandi House, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar and north Delhi received light rain. The weather department also forecasted a partly cloudy sky for Saturday. “The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 30 and 16 degree Celsius respectively,” an IMD official said. Meanwhile, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 6.30 pm on Friday stood at 151, which falls in the moderate category. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });