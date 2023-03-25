Flow meters to minimise water wastage in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to combat water wastage and ensure access to clean water for all residents of Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the installation of flow meters on all Underground Reservoirs across the city.

As per CM’s directive, not a single drop of water should be wasted and flow meters would be installed on both primary and secondary UGRs. The government aims to closely monitor water usage and detect leaks or other issues that may lead to wastage. Furthermore, wherever the groundwater level is higher, the government will install industrial Reverse Osmosis (RO) systems to provide clean and pure water to people’s homes.

He has asked officials to initiate a tender for industrial RO plants within a month. To tackle the challenges related to land acquisition for installing tube wells, the CM summoned a meeting on March 31. The government is determined to ensure that residents have access to clean water. The efforts to install flow meters on all UGRs and set up RO plants will undoubtedly help in creating a sustainable water supply system in the city.

He reviewed the ongoing projects aimed at completely stopping the wastage of water in Delhi and increasing the production of water by installing tube wells. The CM laid special emphasis on saving every drop of water extracted from the water treatment plant from getting wasted. Along with this, the current status of tube wells being installed across Delhi and land-related issues were also discussed in the meeting.

Officials of DJB informed the CM that water goes to the primary UGR from the water treatment plants and then to the secondary UGR. After this, water is supplied to people’s homes from the secondary UGR. Additionally, in many areas, water is being supplied directly to the areas by tapping water from the water treatment plant into pipes.

