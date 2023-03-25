Home Cities Delhi

L-G is from Gujarat, knows nothing about capital: Kejriwal in Assembly

Kejriwal attacked Saxena for obstructing various initiatives of his government, but asserted that despite all the hurdles, the government was doing good work.

Published: 25th March 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday referred to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena as a “guest” who “knows nothing about Delhi”, while asking him to work with the AAP dispensation for the development of the national capital.   

Kejriwal also attacked Saxena for obstructing various initiatives of his government, but asserted that despite all the hurdles, the government was doing good work.  “Teachers’ Finland training got delayed, who benefitted from this? No one. Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission vice-chairman Jasmine Shah’s office was sealed and is locked since last six months. Who benefitted from this? No one. The budget got delayed because of him. But the same budget was passed without any changes later. The L-G is now planning to withdraw electricity subsidy,” the chief minister said in the Delhi Assembly.

He also said that excellent work has been done in the education sector in the city. “We just did the work of a facilitator. The hard work was done by the teachers. This spirit in them came from the training they got abroad. Some principals had to go abroad in December and March which was stopped by the L-G. Who benefited from this?” he asked.

The AAP supremo further asked L-G Saxena to cooperate with the AAP government and work together for the development of Delhi. “He (L-G) has come from Gujarat. He is our guest. He knows nothing about Delhi. I do not think he would be knowing even the names of Delhi roads. But we do not want fights. We want to work together. I would like to ask the L-G to cooperate with our government and work for the development of the national capital,” the chief minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V K Saxena Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp