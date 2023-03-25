L-G is from Gujarat, knows nothing about capital: Kejriwal in Assembly

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday referred to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena as a “guest” who “knows nothing about Delhi”, while asking him to work with the AAP dispensation for the development of the national capital.

Kejriwal also attacked Saxena for obstructing various initiatives of his government, but asserted that despite all the hurdles, the government was doing good work. “Teachers’ Finland training got delayed, who benefitted from this? No one. Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission vice-chairman Jasmine Shah’s office was sealed and is locked since last six months. Who benefitted from this? No one. The budget got delayed because of him. But the same budget was passed without any changes later. The L-G is now planning to withdraw electricity subsidy,” the chief minister said in the Delhi Assembly.

He also said that excellent work has been done in the education sector in the city. “We just did the work of a facilitator. The hard work was done by the teachers. This spirit in them came from the training they got abroad. Some principals had to go abroad in December and March which was stopped by the L-G. Who benefited from this?” he asked.

The AAP supremo further asked L-G Saxena to cooperate with the AAP government and work together for the development of Delhi. “He (L-G) has come from Gujarat. He is our guest. He knows nothing about Delhi. I do not think he would be knowing even the names of Delhi roads. But we do not want fights. We want to work together. I would like to ask the L-G to cooperate with our government and work for the development of the national capital,” the chief minister said.

