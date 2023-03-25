Home Cities Delhi

MCD offers free parking at many sites as tender process delayed

The official said that the tender process will be started soon.

Published: 25th March 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

MCD Parking
By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is offering temporary free services at over 40 parking sites as a tender process to allot them to contractors for operations is pending, according to an official.

The official said that the tender process will be started soon. “This has been done by the MCD...offering temporary free parking services at various zones in the national capital,” the official said. “There are around 44 parking sites that have not been allotted. We will start a tender process in the coming days and only then the proper functioning of the parking sites can be done,” the official said.

This is a temporary arrangement so that people do not face any problems in parking till the allotment of the sites to contractors is concluded, the official said. In the city’s West Zone, temporary free parking is available at Deen Dayal Upadhaya Hospital, Dussehra Ground at Budella, Furniture Market and New Krishna Park.

Aurobindo Place Market, Bhikaji Cama Place, Bhikaji Cama Place — between EIL and PNB, Bhikaji Cama Place — Central Shopping Centre, Sangam Cinema, Mohan Singh Market and Opposite Saiyad Ul Ajaib are the sites in the South Zone. 

Free temporary MCD parking for Delhi residents is also available at eight parking sites in City SP Zone, four in North Shahdara Zone, nine in South Shahdara Zone, seven in Rohini Zone and two in Narela Zone.

Free parking available in many West Delhi areas


 

