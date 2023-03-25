Over 1,000 students benefit from DU’s fee waiver scheme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than a thousand students from poor financial backgrounds studying at Delhi University have received the benefit of the varsity’s fee waiver scheme so far, an official said on Friday.

Eighty per cent of them have received a full waiver of their fees, the official said, adding that the benefits amount to more than Rs 1 crore.

The DU announced the fee-waiver scheme in November last year. The waiver includes all components of the fees paid by the students barring those for examination and hostel. Under the Financial Support Scheme (FSS) launched by the University of Delhi, so far more than 1,009 needy students have received benefits of about Rs 1 crore, said DU’s Dean of Students Welfare Pankaj Arora.

The Dean of the Students Welfare Office collected the necessary data from the deserving candidates. Around 1,700 applications were received for the scheme for financially weak students, an official said.

“After due verification, which includes the home visit of the applicants, we shortlisted 1,340 students and asked them to submit some documents and undertakings. We have received the documents of 1,009 and we are pleased to inform you that the list of students for the disbursement of fee waivers is finalised,” Arora said.

He said this scheme reflects the Government of India’s “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ motto.

Arora said recognising the need for affirmative action as mandated by the Constitution of India, the university is committed to extending the benefits of equity, access, and quality education to financially weak students. Students belonging to financially weak backgrounds can get up to 100 per cent fee waiver, depending on their family income.

