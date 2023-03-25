Home Cities Delhi

Portion of Congress headquarters in Delhi razed over encroachment

Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) on Friday demolished the stairs outside the under-construction headquarters of the Congress party on Deendayal Upadhyaya Road.

25th March 2023

Delhi Public Works Department conducted an anti-encroachment drive at the under-construction new headquarter of the Congress party on DDU Marg in Delhi.(Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) on Friday demolished the stairs outside the under-construction headquarters of the Congress party on Deendayal Upadhyaya Road. The PWD razed the stairs saying that it was encroaching on a footpath.

According to reports, a bulldozer reached the under-construction Congress headquarters site and demolished the stairs. “It was found that the stairs were encroaching on the footpath towards the Deendayal Upadhyay Road,” said PWD officials, adding, “It was found that the stairs were encroaching on a footpath, thus necessitating the drive.”

As per the reports, the stairs, which were demolished, were leading to a house in front of the main building. The house is probably meant for security purposes. After the removal of the stairs in front of the structure, it will be difficult to access the house from the road.

The main entrance of the Congress headquarters, named Indira Gandhi Bhawan, is on Kotla Road on the opposite side. The new Congress office will have two gates, which open on the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg on the south and the Kotla Road on the north.

