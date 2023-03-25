Home Cities Delhi

Rahul Gandhi disqualified: Scores detained by cops after protests; Party brass in huddle on way forward

Published: 25th March 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Detained opposition leaders shout slogans during a protest march towards Rashtrapati Bhawan, at Vijay chowk in New Delhi, Friday, March 24, 2023.(Photo | PTI)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The day was sombre for the country’s oldest political party, Congress, as its leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha, a day after being convicted in a 2019 defamation case.
The party leaders demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the allegations levelled by Hindenburg against the Adani group and took out a march at Delhi’s Vijay Chowk.

However, the police detained several Congress leaders including KC Venugopal, DK Shivkumar, Imran Pratapgarhi among others as Section 144 of CrPC was imposed which restricts any gathering or protest in the area.

As the news of Rahul being disqualified from Parliament reached the party-men, dozens of workers gathered outside the Congress headquarters and raised slogans against the present dispensation. There as well, several workers, including Indian Youth Congress president BV Srinivas, were detained.

Srinivas accused the BJP-ruled government in the Centre of muzzling the voice of everyone in the country. “This government should understand that the people of this country will uproot them from power as the common man has also now understood how they are running the government,” he said.

Meanwhile, there was heavy police deployment outside the All India Congress Committee headquarters with security forces placing barricades to control the situation in case it went awry.  Later in the evening, the Congress leadership got into a huddle at the party headquarters and deliberated on the way forward. 

Top Congress leaders, including former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Rajiv Shukla and Tariq Anwar, and senior leaders P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik and Salman Khurshid and, among others, attended the meeting where the party decided to take this forward into a ‘Jan Andolan’.

‘Jan Andolan’ to be launched

Top Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Khurshid and, among others, attended the meeting where the party decided to take this forward into a ‘Jan Andolan’.

