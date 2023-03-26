Atishi gives away DCPCR Children’s Champion Awards

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Education Minister Atishi on Saturday conferred the first Delhi Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) Children’s Champion Awards in the field of child rights and development to change-makers from all over the country. The newly constituted award recognises individuals and institutions who have contributed significantly to the health, education and protection of children in a strong way to promote the cause of children.

While conferring the awards, Atishi said, “Awardees of the DCPCR Children’s Champion Award are some of those extraordinary people who took the road less travelled, struggled and faced several challenges, but they were determined to bring about the change in lives of children. This award is recognition of their efforts and contribution to the welfare of children of this country.

This will further motivate them to work with enthusiasm.” “It is so inspiring to see children making efforts at such a young age to provide a better life to their counterparts in their communities. Be it a young girl from Bhopal running a library for children in her slum or children from UP bringing out their own newspaper on children’s issues, each and every story was an inspiration for everyone,” she added.

