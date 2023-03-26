Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police on toes over threat of Khalistan flag at Pragati Maidan

The police said they are trying to trace the origin of the audio clip.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered an FIR with regard to an anonymous threat of the Indian flag being replaced with a banner for Khalistan in the Pragati Maidan, the venue for a high-profile G20 meeting in September. The police said an investigation was launched after receiving a tip-off from someone who had received an audio recording from an unknown number two days ago which spoke about the crackdown in Punjab to search for radical preacher Amritpal Singh.

The audio message, received by a passenger flying into the Delhi Airport, said supporters of Amritpal Singh would “take over” Pragati Maidan and pull down the flag of India. It also contained derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The police said they are trying to trace the origin of the audio clip. They also said they had strengthened security at Pragati Maidan and other sensitive locations in the city.

The G20 meeting, which will bring together leaders of 20 major economies, is expected to be one of the biggest diplomatic events hosted by India this year. The FIR, accessed by this newspaper, was registered under IPC Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) at PS IGI Airport. The case has been transferred to the Special Cell unit of the Delhi Police, sources said.

