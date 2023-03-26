Heritage Walks back in bid to woo tourists in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government launched the new edition of Heritage Walks to promote tourism in the national capital on Saturday. The walk aims to showcase the charm of Delhi's historical hubs and recount the narrative of the evolution of the city's monuments. Atishi said that the government is trying to connect people with the rich history of the national capital. Atishi, who recently took over as the tourism minister, inaugurated heritage walks at Hauz Khas which has a rich historical and cultural significance. The walk showcased the area's unique blend of culture, architecture, and history. While participating in the walk, Atishi said, "The government is focused on developing the city as 'tourism capital'. The tourism department will take up the Heritage Walks on six circuits across the city to let the tourists explore and understand the city better. This will include walks in the New Delhi as well as Old Delhi areas. The walks will be organised on Saturday and Sunday so that more people can take part in it. The walk across the Hauz Khas Monument covered - the introduction of Delhi, the history of Hauz Khas Fort, the introduction of the water system from the 13th to 15th Century, the education system during the time period, present-day Hauz Khas and how it evolved as an urban village in the neighbourhood of South Delhi. According to an official, the Delhi tourism department wants to promote the wonders of the city -- its heritage, art and craft and culture -- through these walks. It is to be noted that all the upcoming heritage walks will be spread over approximately three hours from 6:30 am to 9:30 am to let people explore the circuits at ease and enjoy the ambiance fully. Those interested in Heritage walks can register on the Tourism Department website https://delhitourism. gov.in/delhitourism/booking/ heritage_walk.jsp#a.