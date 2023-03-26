Home Cities Delhi

Hospitals to hold mock drills in view of rising cases of Covid, influenza

The national capital recorded 152 Covid cases with an increased positivity rate of 6.66 per cent on Friday.

Published: 26th March 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

COVID, Delhi, Delhi Hospital, Delhi COVID facilities, COVID Ward, Hospital

An image of healthcare workers taking part in a mock drill, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government-run hospitals will conduct a mock drill on Sunday to assess their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of rising Covid-19 and seasonal influenza cases. A senior official said an order to this effect was issued to medical superintendents, medical directors, and chief district medical officers by the Delhi health department on Friday.

“All the MS/MDs and CDMOs of all the hospitals of the Delhi government are hereby requested to hold a mock drill on 26.03.2023 (Sunday) to check the preparedness of health, infrastructure, and logistics including the availability of oxygen, so as to prepare for any eventuality, especially in view of increasing Covid-19 and influenza type cases,” according to the order.

The mock drill must be conducted by all the hospitals of the government and a report be submitted by March 26 evening or March 27 morning, furnishing details on a list of parameters mentioned in an earlier order dated March 23, it says. Sources said the drill is expected to begin in the morning. Delhi has seen an increase in the number of Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

The national capital recorded 152 Covid cases with an increased positivity rate of 6.66 per cent on Friday. Delhi had logged 117 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.95 per cent on Thursday. In view of the daily upsurge in Covid-19 cases, medical directors, medical superintendents, administrators of government and private hospitals must ensure that all equipment such as ventilators, bi-pap, oxygen concentrators, PSA, among others are in functional condition, the order read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Influenza H3N2 Mock drill Hospitals
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp