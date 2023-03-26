Home Cities Delhi

Nigerian national tries to kill self in Delhi's Nihal Vihar after hearing about parents' death

Mental Health, Anxiety, Depression

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Nigerian national allegedly attempted to kill himself after hearing about his parents' death in an accident in his homeland, police said here on Sunday.

The victim, Ndinojuo (37), jumped from the second floor of a building in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area on March 18, they said, adding that he is recovering.

A purported video of the incident also surfaced on the internet in which the victim was seen being hit by a some people.

Confirming that the video is of the March 18 incident, a senior police official said, "The person in the video had lost his parents on the same day and out of depression, he jumped from the building. He got injured and grappled with a person for help as no one was able to understand him. To get that person disentangled, people tried and hit him also," a senior police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said a PCR call regarding the incident was received at Nihar Vihar police station On reaching the spot, a Nigerian national was found lying in an injured condition, asking for help from passersby, he said.

Ndinojuo was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where he was treated, the DCP said.

In his police statement, Ndinojuo said that on March 18 he got information that his father and mother died in an accident at his native place, he said.

He was suffering from depression and this news distressed him. So, he jumped from the second floor of the building, the DCP said.

Statement of neighbours were also recorded who corroborated the victim's statement, police said, adding no foul play was suspected during the enquiry.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (Available 24x7)

