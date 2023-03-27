153 fresh Covid cases in Delhi, positivity rate 9.13 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 153 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 9.13 per cent on Sunday, according to data shared by the city health department. Delhi reported 139 cases with a positivity rate of 4.98 per cent on Saturday. It saw 152 cases with a positivity rate of 6.66 per cent on Friday and 117 cases with a positivity rate of 4.95 per cent on Thursday.

The city had logged cases in three-digit figures last October. Delhi has seen an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.The city registered 84 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 5.08 per cent on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it had reported 83 cases with a positivity rate of 5.83 per cent and a fatality linked to the disease.

The number of fresh cases had seen a decline over the past few months in Delhi. It had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the pandemic began ravaging countries.With the fresh cases, the national capital’s Covid-19 tally has increased to 20,08,732, while the death toll stands at 26,524.The data also showed that 1,675 tests were conducted on Saturday. Thirty-nine of the 7,984 beds are occupied in dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, while 340 patients are in home isolation, it said.

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 153 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 9.13 per cent on Sunday, according to data shared by the city health department. Delhi reported 139 cases with a positivity rate of 4.98 per cent on Saturday. It saw 152 cases with a positivity rate of 6.66 per cent on Friday and 117 cases with a positivity rate of 4.95 per cent on Thursday. The city had logged cases in three-digit figures last October. Delhi has seen an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.The city registered 84 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 5.08 per cent on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it had reported 83 cases with a positivity rate of 5.83 per cent and a fatality linked to the disease. The number of fresh cases had seen a decline over the past few months in Delhi. It had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the pandemic began ravaging countries.With the fresh cases, the national capital’s Covid-19 tally has increased to 20,08,732, while the death toll stands at 26,524.The data also showed that 1,675 tests were conducted on Saturday. Thirty-nine of the 7,984 beds are occupied in dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, while 340 patients are in home isolation, it said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });