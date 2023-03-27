Home Cities Delhi

Air India, Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collide mid-air; 3 suspended

Air India has refrained from making any comment on the incident.

Published: 27th March 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Air India

Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft came dangerously close to each other on March 24 but the warning systems alerted the pilots preventing the disaster, authorities said on Sunday. The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has suspended two air traffic controllers for “carelessness” following the incident.

“On Friday (March 24), a Nepal Airlines aircraft approaching Kathmandu from Kuala Lumpur and an Air India aircraft approaching Kathmandu from Delhi came at the same level during descent. The Air India aircraft was descending from 19,000 feet while Nepal Airlines was flying at an altitude of 15,000 feet. The Nepal Airlines pilot on noticing this got alerted and descended to 7000 feet – which averted a major disaster from taking place,’’ said a source.

Three staffers at Tribhuvan International Airport who were on duty have been removed from active control positions until further notice, CAAN said. The Nepalese aviation authority has constituted a three-member probe committee to investigate the matter.Air India has refrained from making any comment on the incident. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation too hasn’t issued any statement.

Reports suggest that CAAN has also issued a ban on the Air India pilots who were flying the aircraft amid the allegation that the pilots couldn’t view the hazard. CAAN has written to the DGCA to conduct a probe and also asked the Indian regulatory authority to take action against the guilty and inform it, CAAN spokesperson Jagannath Niroula said.

Incident took place on March 24

A Nepal Airlines aircraft approaching Kathmandu from Kuala Lumpur and an Air India plane approaching Kathmandu from Delhi came at the same level during descent on March 24. The AI aircraft was descending from 19,000 feet, while the Nepal Airlines plane was flying at an altitude of 15,000 feet. On noticing this, the Nepal Airlines pilot descended to 7000 feet, which averted a major disaster from taking place

