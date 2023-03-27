Congress defies police, stages protest at Rajghat

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police informed the Congress party not to hold a sit-in agitation at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat in the national capital on Sunday citing the law and order situation and disruption in the movement of traffic.

The grand old party planned a day-long ‘Satyagraha’ to register their protest against the disqualification of their leader Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament after the latter was convicted for two years in a defamation case. Congress leader KC Venugopal, in a tweet, shared the letter sent by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central district) to the party’s city office asking them not to hold any kind of protest in the area.

“I have been directed to inform you that your information regarding sit on a Satyagraha at Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee on March 26 has been considered and rejected due to law and order and traffic reasons and Section 144 of the CrPc has been imposed in and around Rajghat and any kind of congregation of more than five persons would be illegal. Hence any gathering with more than 5 persons is not permitted,” the notice read.

Quoting the police notice, Venugopal said it has become a habit of the PM Narendra Modi-led government to disallow every Opposition protest.“After silencing our voice in Parliament, the government has refused to let us hold a peaceful Satyagraha at Bapu’s samadhi as well. It has become a habit for the Modi govt to disallow every opposition protest. This will not deter us, our fight for truth, against tyranny, goes on,” he said. Despite the denial of permission, the Congress went ahead and several senior leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Jairam Ramesh staged a sit-in protest at Rajghat.

Kharge, Ramesh, Priyanka present

