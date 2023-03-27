Fake pilgrimage tour operator dupes 60 women, 1 arrested from Haryana

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as sixty women in the national capital were duped by a 36-year-old fraudster on the pretext of sending them to Vaishno Devi on a heavily discounted tour package. The Delhi Police nabbed the accused, identified as Madhur Kumar from Haryana’s Panipat.

DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said a woman filed a complaint on February 25 saying that she got a message on a Facebook group about a tour package to “Mata Vaishno Devi”.As the offer was captivating (Rs 1300 per person including bus charges, meals, and reaching the final destination by the horse), hence she decided to take the offer and deposited the amount online on the provided QR Code.

The start date was scheduled to be on February 17 and they had to board the luxury bus under a flyover near Shahadara Metro Station. “When the complainant along with 24 women reached the place, the bus and organiser were not there. Later, the complainant found other women waiting for the same bus,” the DCP said.

They tried to call the number of the organiser but it was switched off. Then they realised that they deposited the money on the same mobile number and had been cheated on the pretext of “Vaishno Devi Yatra and Darshan’.

Based on their complaint, the police registered an FIR and as it was a sensitive matter, the case was handed over to a woman Sub Inspector to thoroughly examine the victim so that every vital piece of information about the accused could be extracted.

The police analysed the bank details and the mobile number of the accused. He was identified as Madhur who was a resident of Panipat, Haryana. Subsequently, the police conducted a raid and nabbed him.

Madhur disclosed that he was involved in the said crime to earn easy money. After going through his phone, it was revealed that he was preparing the next tour in April through the same modus operandi.

