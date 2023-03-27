Nourishment for your crowning glory

suparna trikha By

Express News Service

Dull, unkempt hair can ruin the most beautiful appearance. Just like your body, your scalp also requires nourishment. There is nothing wrong in washing your hair daily because a clean scalp means healthy hair. Ensure that you use a mild shampoo. However, avoid experimenting with varied shampoos. With the onset of spring, it is important to get rid of dryness in your hair, which sets in during winter.

Rub warm oil on your hands and work it over your hair. For best results, mix two spoons each of olive oil, castor oil, and coconut oil. Warm this mixture and massage gently, in a circular motion, on your hair. Leave it on for at least an hour. Then, shampoo and pat your hair dry. You will notice the hair turns bouncy.

Just like skin care, hair care is different for various types of tresses. So, you should start with the important step of classifying the hair first.

Oily hair: This looks greasy and limp, and is often prone to dandruff. A regular shampoo is a must for oily hair. After shampooing, rinse your hair with a glass of stale beer (it is better for your hair than your waistline). You can also strain a glass of black tea and mix it with the juice of a lemon. Use this as a last rinse, and watch your hair come alive.

Greasy hair: This hair type can be made to look and feel wonderful by applying a pack made of four spoons of Fuller’s earth with the juice of one lemon, half a glass of beer, two eggs, powdered neem leaves, and two teaspoons of powdered fenugreek seeds. Add some milk to make a smooth paste. Apply on hair, wash after an hour, and watch heads turn.

Dry hair: Such hair mostly looks frizzy and is prone to flyaways. I recommend using a conditioner. To make dry hair manageable and lustrous, mix six mashed bananas with two eggs, two teaspoons of olive oil, and a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds. Apply this mixture to your hair covering each strand, and then cover your hair with a shower cap. Shampoo after 30 minutes, then dry your hair by brushing from the nape to the end of the strands. Add these natural treatments and beauty basics to your weekly hair-care routine.

Suparna Trikha

The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert @suparnatrikha

